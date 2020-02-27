SCANA and former execs sued by SEC for 'fraud' over failed SC nuclear project

Federal authorities accused SCANA Corp. and two of its top executives on Thursday of lying to the public about the V.C. Summer nuclear project, saying it had “repeatedly deceived” investors and regulators by hiding its mounting problems.

The fraud allegations, brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Carolina, mark the first results of a years-long federal investigation into the nuclear project and how its problems were disclosed to investors.

The lawsuit is not a criminal indictment. But the 87-page filing could be a prelude to criminal charges.

Derek Shoemake, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office of South Carolina, said the office's civil division assisted with the SEC's investigation but added he could not comment on any criminal investigation.

The V.C. Summer project cost more than $9 billion before it was called off in 2017, a cost largely borne by ratepayers of South Carolina Electric & Gas, which SCANA owned. SCE&G customers are still on the hook for another $2.3 billion for the abandoned reactors over the next two decades.

The project’s demise and revelations about its hidden history of problems caused SCANA Corp.’s stock price to lose billions of dollars in value and led to the company’s acquisition by Virginia-based Dominion Energy last year.

“When the truth was revealed, it resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to SCANA’s investors and to South Carolinians,” the lawsuit says.

The SEC’s lawsuit was filed against SCANA and Dominion’s electricity business in South Carolina, as well as two of SCANA’s top executives during the project: former CEO Kevin Marsh and Steve Byrne, its former executive vice president.

The defense attorneys representing Marsh and Byrne did not return calls seeking comment. Dominion Energy, which acquired SCANA and SCE&G, did not immediately respond to emails asking about the litigation.

The lawsuit seeks to claw back unspecified damages from the company and Marsh and Byrne, including bonuses they earned while overseeing unfinished nuclear plant, and it asks to ban the two men from working for another publicly traded company. Notably absent from the allegations was Jimmy Addison, who served as SCANA’s chief financial officer during much of the project.

The SEC alleges that behind closed doors, Marsh and Byrne knew the true picture of the nuclear project -- that SCANA didn’t trust the company building its reactors or its ability to finish them on time. And it says the executives painted a rosier picture for the public, assuring investors and regulators that things were coming together just fine.

One internal message cited by the SEC offered a glimpse into the split between the image SCANA projected publicly and the dire picture it saw internally. An unnamed executive wrote that SCANA’s leaders “got on our jet airplanes and flew around the country showing the same damn construction pictures from different angles and played our fiddles while the whole (project) was going up in flames.”

The two pictures came together at the same time.

SCANA employees told top management in April 2015, for instance, that they had “no confidence” in the project’s schedule and they felt their contractor had “no credibility.” Two days later, Byrne touted the schedule to investors, the SEC says. Within weeks, he was telling South Carolina’s utility regulators that the schedule was the best estimate he had.

The next year, Byrne gave a presentation in which he told his colleagues that the reactors were coming together so slowly that the construction schedule had become unreliable. He told investors within days that he didn’t foresee any problems.

A large portion of the SEC’s allegations focus on a 2016 audit of the project conducted by Bechtel Corp., one of the world’s largest construction and engineering firms.

The Post and Courier revealed in 2017 that Bechtel informed SCANA’s executives that the project likely wouldn’t be completed in time to claim billions of dollars in federal tax credits, which expired in 2021.

But after SCANA’s executives were presented with Bechtel’s initial report, they continued to tell investors that the project would be finished before that date.

“At this time, SCANA and its senior management, including Marsh and Byrne, knew that the new nuclear units would not be completed in time to qualify for the production tax credits based on the current rate of progress,” the lawsuit alleges.

SCANA fought hard after the abandonment of the nuclear project to keep Bechtel’s work and the company’s reports under wraps. Bechtel’s audit finally burst into public view after Gov. Henry McMaster forced Santee Cooper to release the document.

The audit highlighted a litany of construction, engineering, procurement and oversight problems at the construction site in Fairfield County. It was the first time the public learned that the project was in trouble years before the two utilities pulled the plug on construction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.