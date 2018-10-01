The number of workers testing positive for drugs they're not supposed to have is declining in South Carolina, according to a new report from the laboratory Quest Diagnostics. Still, a consistently high rate of positive drug tests has exacerbated the state's labor shortage.
South Carolina's rate of drug misuse fell since the year before, but remains above the national average, according to Quest.
The Palmetto State began to make a turn for the better in 2017, though only after years of topping national charts. Its highest was in 2015, with 6.4 percent of tests coming out as positive for drugs that could keep an employer from making a hire. In this latest year, South Carolina's rate was down to 4.7 percent.
It's good news. But positive tests remain high at a time when South Carolina employers are looking everywhere for qualified workers.
Darryl Porter's business has given him a first-hand look at that shortage.
He began his own mobile drug screening business, ACP Drug Testing and Screening, in February 2016 after working as testing director for the Piggly Wiggly supermarket chain.
At the grocer, he noted the many hours of work lost when employees had to leave to take a drug test. So he started a service that comes to the job site. Porter said his tests take about 15 minutes to administer. He overnight ships the samples to a nearby laboratory.
He said he has watched businesses struggle to find qualified workers. For some, it's because of positive drug tests.
Drug-test dilemma
South Carolina's jobless rate is at an all-time low. That presents a problem for employers, who must compete for a shrinking pool of eligible workers.
Positive drug tests don't help.
Porter is aiming to start a program where companies could hire people with minor drug infractions. He would test them regularly to make sure they are rehabilitating. It would be at the employee's expense, Porter said, but they would be able to work.
"I want to be able to assist the employee and the employer by being able to maintain a drug-free environment," Porter said. "And assist the employees with a second chance."
John Partlow, senior project manager for The Bell Co., a mechanical and plumbing contractor, said he has not had a hard time with positive drug tests. Partlow said he has felt some of the squeeze from the labor shortage, but has always managed to find people. But then, he relies upon a list of reliable workers for the jobs the North Charleston-based contractor is hired to do.
Some other employers aren't having the same experience.
According to Quest's report, use of cocaine is on the rise in South Carolina and across the nation. Amphetamines, including meth and some medicines used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, are also showing up more often in test samples. Information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for 2017 says the same.
Oregon had the highest rate in the U.S., mostly due to positive tests for marijuana, which is legal in that state for adults 21 and older to possess and use for recreational purposes. Wyoming had the lowest.
Policies countering prescribing of painkillers seem to have had an effect — in South Carolina and across the country, rates of positive tests from prescription opioids were down.
These trends in the workforce mirror what is happening with the rest of the population.
A more recent report from Quest examined test results of 3.9 million patients between 2011 and 2017. Leland McClure, the lead author, said the results don't pertain to the workforce.
But when it comes to improvements in abuse of prescribed opioids, he said "we're seeing the effects of various health policies."
Troubling trends
Still, some troubling trends are in play. Gabapentin, which is used to treat neuropathic pain, is on the rise. And more people across the country are testing positive for multiple drugs in their system — potentially dangerous for the patient. McClure said clinicians should be testing their patients more often to make sure they aren't making dangerous drug cocktails.
"Prescribers need to be aware of what their patients are combining," he said.
Sara Goldsby, director of the state Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Services, said prescription mixing has been on the agency's radar for a while.
But such mixtures are much of the fuel behind South Carolina's increasing death rate from drug overdose.
Goldsby said for people in treatment for addiction, returning to the workforce is a mark of success. She said the agency encourages employers to keep employees who test positive for drugs.
"You shouldn't lose your employment because you have the disease of addiction," she said.
Rather, employers should offer assistance to their employees to stay at work, she said, just like they would if the employee had diabetes or hypertension.