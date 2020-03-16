SC workers are unlikely to respond to labor poachers, new report shows

South Carolina's workforce is among the least volatile in the country, a local technology firm's research shows. That's positive news for local employers while peers in other parts of the country have to be more vigilant in fending off poachers.

Workforce Logiq drew its findings using millions of data points gathered by EngageTalent, a downtown Charleston-based startup the company acquired last year.

Since the buyout, Workforce Logiq, which is owned by the private equity giant Carylyle Group and uses artificial intelligence to help companies with worker recruitment and retention, is looking to share more of its research findings publicly.

Its new report measures how "likely to engage" employees are when contacted about a job opportunity.

In South Carolina, employees are 29 percent less likely to take the bait than the U.S. average, according to the study. One reason for the gap: workers in the Palmetto State have fewer job opportunities because of the lack of large metro areas.

The upshot is that employers in South Carolina as a whole don't need to worry as much about their talent being courted.

Still, in a highly competitive labor market, all companies should be concerned about and focused on retention, said Joe Hanna, the former EngageTalent CEO who's now chief strategy officer at Workforce Logiq.

He said labor turnover costs companies millions every year. The expense of losing an engineer, for example, can be about two to three times the base salary.

"The more we can give you predictions about what we think is going to happen, the more we can prepare for it," Hanna said.

Christy Whitehead, chief data scientist and talent economist for Orlando-based Workforce Logiq, said while South Carolina's score is low, some sectors are still volatile.

In Charleston, for example, the score for software engineers is just 6 percentage points under the U.S. average, she said. That makes them among the most likely to respond to recruiting pitches.

Some of the state's highest employment sectors — education, health care and manufacturing — have a low likelihood of losing employees to competitors or other industries.

Whitehead said the analysis combines a variety of data points to help identify whether workers are more or less willing to jump ship, including updates to LinkedIn pages and messages on online forums.

Companies in large metro areas with highly competitive labor pools struggle with retention the most, according to the report. The three most volatile markets: San Francisco, New York and Boston.