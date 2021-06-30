SC Volvo's next SUV will feature new name, slimmer design and self-driving technology

Volvo Cars showed off a concept version of the all-electric vehicle that's expected to be built at the automaker's South Carolina plant, and while the sport-utility vehicle will be a roomier and more aerodynamic version of the flagship XC90 it won't share that car's nameplate.

"This will be the first of its kind, so we should also mark that by deviating from our normal way of giving car's names," Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo's CEO, said during an event on June 30. "To mark that this is the first of its kind, the first of a new generation, this car will have a name more like a child."

Samuelsson did not disclose the name, saying it will be unveiled later, and Volvo did not explicitly say the concept car shown Wednesday will be made at the company's $1.2 billion plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. But Volvo did say it will be the first SUV built on a new, all-electric production platform — something the automaker has always said will happen at the South Carolina campus.

Another clue is that the SUV will debut next year — a timeline that fits the automaker's repeated statements about the next-generation vehicle to be built in South Carolina — and follow production of a Polestar 3 vehicle for Volvo's sister brand, which will take place at the plant in 2022.

"It is a car that represents a manifesto for the all-electric future of Volvo Cars, as well as a new type of vehicle," Robin Page, the automaker's head of design, said of the new SUV. "It displays modern proportions that go hand-in-hand with increased versatility and shows what all the amazing future technologies ... can enable in terms of design."

The vehicle's battery pack will be located under a flat floor, allowing for an extended wheelbase. The result, Volvo said, will be shorter overhangs and more interior space, including a large storage area between the front seats. The flat floor will provide better seating position while a lower hood and roof profile will create more efficient aerodynamics to increase the vehicle's range.

"Overall, it gives a fantastic Scandinavian living room experience," Page said, adding "the face of the car is proud and confident, as signifies the next generation of electric Volvos."

The traditional grill has been replaced with a shield-like structure and Volvo's autonomous driving tool LiDAR — which uses millions of pulsed laser lights to detect objects — will be located atop the roof. The technology, which is combined with onboard cameras, maps the landscape in 3-D with a detection range of up to 984 feet with objects detected in greater clarity as they get nearer. Where previous self-driving technologies have relied on warning drivers of potential threats, Volvo said its LiDAR "make the car confident enough to act on its own."

The autonomous drive feature initially will only kick in on highways where there is no pedestrians or oncoming traffic. "After that, we will launch unsupervised driving in more and more scenarios and expand the operational design domain to more road types and more environmental conditions," said Odgard Andersson, CEO of Volvo subsidiary Zenseact, which is creating the autonomous drive software.

While LiDAR will debut on the new SUV to be built in South Carolina, Samuelsson said it will be a standard feature on all of the automaker's new electric vehicles.

"If there is technology available that can save lives, it's very difficult to see that as optional," he said.

Volvo has set a goal of building only electric vehicles by 2030, although Samuelsson said adoption of the battery-powered vehicles will vary by region, with the U.S. and China following Europe, where electric and plug-in hybrid models topped 1 million sales in 2020.

"We need to transform this company from just a premium company to being a leader in the new premium electric segment, which is growing very fast," he said.

Volvo, which is based in Sweden and owned by China's Geely Holding Group, announced its South Carolina manufacturing campus in 2015 and started production of the S60 sedan there in 2018. The automaker opened Volvo Car University on June 23 at the Ridgeville site to teach technicians, retailers and plant workers about technologies such as the new self-driving feature.