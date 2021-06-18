SC utility Santee Cooper looks to retain its 2 top executives

Santee Cooper is likely to extend the employment agreements for its two top leaders next week, days after a sweeping reform bill was signed into law that keeps the utility under state ownership.

The public power provider's board is expected to review a proposal to retain chief executive officer Mark Bonsall and deputy CEO Charles Duckworth for another six months at a June 21 meeting in Pinopolis, according to a notice.

Their work contracts expire July 7.

Under the terms of their last six-month extensions, Bonsall and Duckworth were to be paid $1.1 million and $560,000 per year, respectively, unchanged from when they joined Santee Cooper.

Under newly enacted reforms, their salaries must be approved by legislative panel.

Bonsall and Duckworth, power industry veterans who had worked together in Arizona, were recruited in mid-2019 to provide management stability at a time when Santee Cooper was in crisis from the fallout of the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer plant.

The financially disastrous project ran up bills totaling more than $9 billion before construction on two new reactors being built at the Fairfield County nuclear station was abandoned in July 2017.

Santee Cooper was responsible for 45 percent of the costs under a joint venture with the former South Carolina Electric & Gas, which has since been acquired by Dominion Energy.

Legislators debated for years about whether the state-owned utility should be sold as well.

Santee Cooper is facing major changes now that Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the reform bill into law.

For instance, nine of its 10 board members will be ousted and replaced. The new law also gives the S.C. Public Service Commission regulatory power over many of the utility's business decisions, including rate increases, and it restricts severance packages for executives.

Lawmakers determined earlier this year that selling off Santee Cooper was no longer an option, citing a lack of interested bidders. An offer from NextEra Energy of Florida was rejected as insufficient.

In signing the reform bill into law June 15, McMaster said he'd still prefer to sell Santee Cooper because the “seemingly endless” debates over how to restructure the utility demonstrates that elected officials shouldn't be involved.

“South Carolina no longer has a need to provide, and never had the legal obligation to own, a state-owned utility, and the political process does not include the private-sector expertise nor the means necessary to effectively oversee Santee Cooper’s operations,” McMaster wrote to House Speaker Jay Lucas.

Santee Cooper said in prepared remarks issued June 15 that it "embraces reform as provided" in the law.

"Throughout this process, we have listened to the concerns of legislators and others, and we have already begun preparing to meet these new requirements that will increase our transparency and accountability," according to the statement. "Our employees are committed and working very hard toward a leaner, greener utility that creates savings for customers and value for all."