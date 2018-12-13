COLUMBIA — South Carolina's utility regualtors will decide tomorrow how much money S.C. Electric & Gas customers will pay over the next two decades for two abandoned nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer station.
The state's Public Service Commission — a panel of seven utility regulators appointed by the state legislature — will announce their ruling at 1 pm at their office in Columbia.
People can watch the regulators announce the monumental decision live on South Carolina ETV's website at https://www.scetv.org/live/public-service-commission.
The ruling will impact the pocketbooks of roughly 720,000 customers with SCE&G. That utility's parent company SCANA Corp. was the majority owner of the abandoned nuclear project in Fairfield County.
Due to a 2007 state law, known as the Base Load Review Act, SCE&G ratepayers are likely going to be stuck paying something for the useless power plants. But the commission will decide how much.
The utility regulators' ruling will also determine whether Dominion Energy, a Virginia-based energy company, takes over SCANA and the corporation's businesses in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.