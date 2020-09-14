SC utility overseers to review rules about selling ratepayer data

State regulators this week are set to take up a proposal that would put tighter guardrails on the practice of selling private information about utility ratepayers without their express consent.

The S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, an agency charged with protecting utility consumers, submitted the new rule for consideration in December, saying it could help protect residents from misleading advertisements. Simply put, it would make it illegal for a power company or other utility to sell private information unless the customer agrees.

The S.C. Public Service Commission has scheduled a virtual hearing on the matter for Wednesday.

Currently, utilities and many other companies have some degree of freedom to sell or share data about their customers. That could include names, contact information and energy usage, according to the ORS.

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy, the two largest regulated electric providers operating in South Carolina, have sent letters of support to the commission, quibbling only with definitions of customer data.

The new rules "will provide robust protection for customer data while allowing for an efficient and workable administrative process," wrote Katie Brown, an attorney for Charlotte-based Duke.

Dominion sent comments asking for changes to the proposed regulation in March. A lawyer for the Richmond, Va.-based company said concerns were resolved.

State law already requires companies to notify the government of data breaches. That requirement took effect in 2009, according to the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs, which said it has fielded more than 400 breach notices affecting roughly 10 million residents in the past 11 years.

The department's representatives said in a letter to the commission it has seen instances of customer data being misused. It gave the example of targeted advertising that might try to convince a consumer to buy a product they don't need. Cybersecurity is another concern.

"It is our belief belief that for consumers to have the confidence they need to participate fully in the marketplace," the agency wrote, "consumers must have choices about how the information collected from them is used."

The proposed change would require utilities to let customers know about their privacy policies, but it wouldn't apply if companies aggregate information so that individuals aren't identifiable. Any required disclosures to law enforcement and other government bodies also would be exempt.

The proposed regulations will need to be approved by the General Assembly.