SC unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in January before the spread of coronavirus

South Carolina broke another employment record in January with more than 2.3 million people working in the state and a historically low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent.
The newly released survey numbers show South Carolina's economy continued its aggressive expansion into early 2020, adding more than 4,665 jobs between December and January.
But it remains unclear how those employment numbers will change due to the closures, travel restrictions and states of emergency that have been enacted as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It will likely take several months before economists will be able to truly calculate the toll the virus is having on the state's economy and employment numbers.
For now, workers and businesses can take comfort in knowing South Carolina entered the pandemic with a strong economy.
The state again posted one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. It had an estimated 43,517 more jobs in January than it did a year earlier. And an estimated 19,851 more people joined the labor force than in 2019.