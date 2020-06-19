SC unemployment rate showed little improvement in May as businesses reopened

South Carolina added jobs in May as the state lifted coronavirus restrictions and charged ahead with plans to reopen its economy, but a still staggeringly high unemployment rate shows just how far the state has to go to recover.
About 12.5 percent of South Carolinians were counted as unemployed in May, down slightly from an adjusted rate of 12.8 percent the previous month.
Both April and May's counts mark the highest monthly statewide unemployment rates ever recorded in the Palmetto State. April's rate was almost a full percentage point higher than the worst jobless figure of the Great Recession and about 10 percentage points higher than it was a few months ago.
The state's rate is still lower than unemployment nationally, which was 13.3 percent in May, but South Carolina has lost its standing as one of the states with the lowest jobless rates. It now ranks 28th.
"We have a long way to go until our state can reclaim it’s previously historic low unemployment rate, but with the hard working people who make up this state, we know that when opportunity presents itself, they will be eager to rejoin the workforce and help be the necessary catalyst in rebooting our economy," state labor department director Dan Ellzey said in a statement Friday.
Businesses added in the state added 67,600 jobs, compared to a loss of 272,700 in April for a two-month net loss of more than 205,000 positions.
The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, which posted the worst losses in April, also saw the highest gains in May. South Carolina's labor department counted more than 36,000 tourism-related jobs added.
Since the employment surveys are done on the 12th of each month, that aligns with the reopening of restaurants in the state: Indoor and outdoor dining were allowed May 11.
But several business types that reopened in May, including all tourist attractions, hair salons, gyms and pools, weren't open until after the survey was completed.
Almost every sector had more jobs in May than in April, but government with a loss of 6,200. That's consistent with what was reported nationally for the month, said Laura Ullrich, a Richmond, Va,-based economist with the Federal Reserve Bank's Fifth District.
But every job category except one has lost jobs since May 2019, some in the tens of thousands. Overall, the state has 193,000 fewer jobs than it did at this time last year.
Leisure and hospitality jobs are down 34.5 percent. The education and health services sector is down more than 20,000 jobs.
There are a few sectors where South Carolina is faring better than the national average, Ullrich said. For example, manufacturing employment in the state declined by about 4 percent compared to an 8 percent drop for the entire country.
And South Carolina's construction industry actually added some jobs year-over-year, about 3,900 while nationally the category went down 6 percent.
That relatively small decrease and the slight bump in South Carolina likely have to do with the fact that construction was considered an essential business and allowed to continue during shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, Ullrich said.
At first glance, it may look like the state's jobless rate rose even higher in May than April's record-setting figure. A 12.1 percent jobless rate was reported last month. But May's rate actually showed a slight decline of about 0.3 percent.
That's because the Bureau of Labor Statistics went back and adjusted April's rate after more analysis, bringing it to 12.8 percent.
The pandemic has complicated the bureau's ability to accurately measure the unemployment rate, Ullrich said.
After releasing the national employment data for May, which shocked some economists by showing a decline in the overall unemployment rate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published a report explaining that there may have been a "misclassification error" that marked some people as employed instead of unemployed.
The number of people being counted as "employed but absent from work” was unusually high. Since many people laid off during COVID-19 closures thought their unemployment situation was temporary, some may have been put in that category when they should have been counted among the jobless.
Ullrich said future job reports may reflect some layoffs that already occurred but were initially thought to be temporary.
"Some of these temporary layoffs will become permanent layoffs," she said.
The big question for South Carolina's economy now, Ullrich said, is what course cases continue to take and how people and businesses respond.