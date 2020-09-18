SC unemployment rate drops to 6.3 percent as people find work and flee the job market

South Carolina's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent in August, as the state's economy continued to rebound from a deep economic contraction that put tens of thousands of people out of work earlier this year.
Surveys conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor show the state added roughly 18,532 jobs between early July and early August.
On its face, the change in the unemployment rate from 8.7 percent in July to 6.3 percent in August is a good development for South Carolina.
Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment Workforce, said that drop shows the state is recovering quickly from the current recession, which was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the drop in the unemployment rate last month is not solely the result of people returning to jobs they lost earlier this year. In fact, nearly 70 percent of the reduction in the unemployment rate can be attributed to people fleeing the workforce amid the public health crisis.
The survey results estimated roughly 41,434 fewer people were actually looking for work in early August than in early July. That loss helps to trim the unemployment rate substantially.
People leave the workforce for a variety of reasons during tough economic times. Some retire. Some return to school to further their education. Some decide to stay home with their children. Others become so frustrated with their job prospects that they simply give up looking for work.
The federal data clearly shows those types of decisions fed into the dramatic drop in the unemployment rate in South Carolina.
