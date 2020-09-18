SC unemployment rate drops to 6.3% as people find work and flee the job market

South Carolina's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent in August, as the state's economy continued to rebound from a deep economic contraction that put tens of thousands of residents out of work earlier this year.

Surveys conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor show the state added roughly 18,532 jobs between early July and early August, while adjusting for seasonal changes in the economy.

On its face, the change in the unemployment rate from 8.7 percent in July to 6.3 percent in August is a positive development for South Carolina.

Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment Workforce, said it shows the state is recovering quickly from the current recession, which was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the drop in the unemployment rate last month is not solely the result of people returning to jobs they lost earlier this year. Nearly 70 percent of the reduction can be attributed to people dropping out of the workforce amid the public health crisis.

The survey results suggested about 41,400 fewer people were actively looking for work in August than in July. That loss helps to trim the unemployment rate substantially because the dropouts are no longer counted as part of labor force.

Unemployment rate in SC's largest counties Charleston: 7.3 percent Horry: 8.2 percent Richland: 6.8 percent Greenville: 5.7 percent

People leave the labor force for a variety of reasons during tough economic times. Some retire. Some return to school to further their education. Some decide to stay home to care for children or elderly parents. Others become so frustrated with their job prospects that they give up.

The federal numbers suggest those types of decisions fed into the dramatic drop in the unemployment rate in South Carolina, said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond.

"I think it's a combination," Ullrich said Friday. "This is such a complicated period of time for families, for all sorts of different reasons. And I think that's leading people to make decisions about where they work, how much they work, whether they work at all."

With many schools only offering virtual classes, Ullrich said she wouldn't be surprised if some parents are choosing to stay home with their children instead of returning to work or looking for another job.

In total, South Carolina shed more than 243,000 jobs earlier this year, as the pandemic set in and Gov. Henry McMaster issued emergency orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state began recovering those jobs in May as businesses began to reopen, but the latest report shows South Carolina's economy is still missing a quarter of the jobs that existed at the beginning of this year.

The economic recovery was rather swift in May and June, when more than 150,000 people returned to work. But the survey data shows that pace slowed significantly in July and August, when the state added a combined 34,581 seasonally adjusted jobs.

People who once thought their layoff was temporary are also starting to recognize that they may not be called back to work by their former employers. Federal survey data from August shows the number of Americans reporting their job loss as "permanent" increased by 3.4 million people.

That uptick was expected by economists, Ullrich said. A lot people who were laid off in March and April expected to be rehired in a short period of time, but the data show many of those people are now coming to grips with the fact that their former employers aren't bringing them back, she said.

Some South Carolina industries are faring better than others.

Most employment categories in the state — like manufacturing, health, education, finance and trade and transportation — are missing less than 7 percent of the jobs that existed in those industries in February.

That's not the case for the leisure and hospitality industry, which is driven by South Carolina's beaches, golf courses and other tourism destinations. The employment numbers show there are still roughly 43,000 fewer jobs in that industry in August than in February.

"The momentum has really slowed in that sector," Ullrich said.

More recent data indicated that roughly 227,830 residents continued to rely on either state or federal unemployment assistance during the last week in August.

The health of the economy will continue to be tethered to the COVID-19 pandemic and the way the public health crisis changes consumer behavior. The biggest variable continues to be the virus itself, Ullrich said.