SC unemployment claims remained high in June as economists predict long term recovery

  • Updated
 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com/

South Carolina's unemployment numbers ticked up during the first week in June, highlighting the longer term damage inflicted on the state's economy and workforce by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palmetto State recorded roughly 22,734 new unemployment claims between May 31 and June 6. 

That's an increase over the number of new unemployment applications the state received the week before, when roughly 18,910 people signed up for benefits. 

The figures are not good news for South Carolina or its residents. It suggests that thousands of people are being laid off from their jobs even as the state seeks to reopen the economy. 

