SC unemployment claims remain high as state weathers a new spike in coronavirus cases

The number of people applying for unemployment benefits in South Carolina remains high as the state grapples with one of the country's biggest spikes in new coronavirus cases.

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows more than 16,000 South Carolinians submitted a new application for unemployment insurance last week.

That's an improvement over the record-setting 89,147 people who filed an initial unemployment claim during the first full week of April, but it is still extremely high compared to the number of claims South Carolina was processing before the pandemic set in.

Overall, the data also shows that roughly 191,537 people continued to file new or existing claims during the last week in June.

That number suggests South Carolina is not recovering from the current recession as quickly as state leaders would like. It also makes it clear that a significant segment of the state's workforce remained sidelined even after Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his public health restrictions that were meant to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout South Carolina. State health officials reported nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina over the past two weeks. Deaths tied to the virus are climbing, too.

South Carolinians who are using their unemployment benefits to pay for rent, groceries, utilities, loans or mortgages during the pandemic are heading for a financial cliff, however.

On July 25, the extra $600 per week that eligible applicants currently receive through the federal government will end. Congress could change that if they wanted to, but Republican leaders, including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, are opposed to extending those additional benefits.

That means the tens of thousands of South Carolinians who remain out of work will need to make do with $326 per week, or less, depending on how much unemployment assistance people are eligible for through the state.

Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, recognized the significance of those extra benefits in a press release on Thursday.

His advice: people should try to find a new job through his agency.

"Many South Carolina businesses are eagerly looking for workers. They have created safe, healthy and, in many instances, virtual workplaces,” Ellzey said.

"Individuals need to be prepared for this change and aware of the many reemployment services available through the SC Works centers across the state," he added.

It's unclear what is in store for the state's economy and workforce throughout the second half of the year.

Officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve have predicted the national unemployment rate will remain above 9 percent through at least the end of the year. And leaders of the central bank suggested the economic impact could be worse if the country suffers through a second wave of new coronavirus cases.