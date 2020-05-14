SC unemployment claims continue to drop as the state reopens the economy

Nearly half a million South Carolinians applied for unemployment since the beginning of March, but the unprecedented surge in dislocated workers is now receding as leaders attempt to reopen the state's once-shuttered economy.
More than 32,500 South Carolinians filed a jobless claim with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce between May 3 and May 9. That brings the total number of applicants to roughly 498,989 since March, when the novel coronavirus was first detected in South Carolina.
An estimated 2.3 million were working in South Carolina at the beginning of March. That means more than 20 percent of the state's workforce filed for unemployment since that time.
Last week's claims, while still significant, are far lower than the peak the state hit in the first full week of April when more than 89,000 people applied for unemployment in a single week.
But just because the number of new applicants is declining doesn't mean the state is out of trouble just yet.
More than 266,800 South Carolinians remained on the unemployment rolls in the most recent count from two weeks ago. That means those people continued to rely on the federal emergency funding and the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.
It's unclear from the statistics how many of those people remained on the unemployment rolls this week as Gov. Henry McMaster allowed more businesses to reopen.
Dan Ellzey, DEW's director, has encouraged businesses in recent weeks to report any of their former workers who turn down an offer to return to their jobs.
Ellzey and his agency have emphasized that they will remove anyone from unemployment who declines to return to work amid the pandemic.
“As South Carolinians begin to return to work, we know most will be ready to get back to the long-term stability of employment, but we also understand that some individuals may face challenges," Ellzey said in a prepared statement on Thursday. "We will support employers and employees through this process of reemployment, which is key to the state’s economic recovery.”
The amount of money being disbursed to South Carolinians who are out of work is ticking up every week. On Thursday, DEW reported it paid out more than $1 billion to eligible unemployment applicants since March 15.
Some of that money came from the emergency appropriations that federal lawmakers passed at the end of March, including the extra $600 per week that every applicant became eligible for.
But a portion of the money also came out of the state's trust fund, which is managed by the state and financed by unemployment taxes in South Carolina.