SC unemployment agency's new security check hinders some from receiving payments

Tens of thousands of South Carolinians continue to rely on jobless benefits to help carry them through the current economic recession, but the state employment agency has thrown up a new hurdle for residents who are relying on that money to pay for gas, rent, food and medication.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which manages the unemployment system, said it added a new security check last week to catch potential fraud.

But the additional hoops the agency is asking applicants to jump through are also causing headaches for many who have already been receiving unemployment payments for months.

Half a dozen people who contacted The Post and Courier said they struggled to access the new security questions because of glitches with the website. And others said their unemployment payments were immediately cut off after they accidentally answered one of the new security questions incorrectly.

Heather Biance, a spokeswoman for DEW, said roughly 80 percent of the unemployment claimants who accessed the website were able to pass the new security screening. And she suggested that less than 2 percent of the people trying to certify their unemployment claims were denied access because of problems with the agency's website.

"The overwhelming majority of people are not experiencing issues and are completing the process with little to no issues," Biance said.

On the flip side, those numbers also mean that roughly 20 percent of the people who attempted to file a new application or certify an existing unemployment claim have not been able to get their information processed.

Anybody who answers one of the new security questions wrong, Biance said, has their jobless benefits flagged as potential fraud, and they are required to complete additional steps to confirm their identity.

More than 217,000 South Carolina residents were relying on either state or federal unemployment assistance, according to the most recent count from September.

If the 80 percent success rate holds true, that suggests roughly 43,000 claimants may not make it past the new security check.

Some of the people who failed the security screening, Biance said, started answering the new questions but didn't make it through to the end of the process. That could suggest those claims are fraudulent, she said.

"We expect that criminal fraudsters will not be able to comply with this verification request," Biance said.

It also raises the likelihood that eligible unemployment applicants are accidentally being tripped up by the new screening process. That could result in South Carolinians missing out on the financial assistance until DEW can review those applicants' information again.

It's unclear how fast that process will work as the agency continues to deal with one of the biggest unemployment crises in state history. Any delay in restarting payments for eligible applicants could decide whether people's refrigerators run empty, their water is shut off or if they are evicted from their apartment.

Holding up money

Jerry Brown doesn't know which security question he answered incorrectly, but what is clear is the $200 he was receiving through unemployment is now being held up.

Brown, 45, had been relying on benefits from the state for months now. He was laid off in March from a warehousing job where he earned roughly $9 an hour, and was cleared to start receiving payments from DEW several weeks later.

Earlier this week, Brown followed the same routine he's used for months. He called up DEW to notify the agency that he didn't have a job to return to and he asked the agency to recertify his claim. Only this time, something went wrong.

SC unemployment by the numbers The coronavirus pandemic kicked off one of the worst unemployment crises in state history. According to the most recent count from Sept. 19, roughly 217,000 South Carolina residents were relying on either state or federal unemployment benefits. 94,304 of the claims were pulling money from the South Carolina unemployment trust fund

50,468 of the claims were for Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which Congress provided for contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers

60,082 people had already used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility and were relying on the extra 13 weeks that Congress provided earlier this year. New unemployment claims keep coming in, too. During the last full week in September, 5,132 new unemployment applications were filed.

Brown remembers being asked about his address, his Social Security number and his previous employers. He thought he answered those questions correctly.

But instead of receiving his money, Brown was told he would need to provide DEW with some form of official identification before his payments could resume. The staffer at DEW's call center said Brown could send the agency a copy of his driver's license to prove who he was.

That's not as simple as it seems. Brown doesn't have a valid driver's license, and he doesn't have a car. He'd commuted to his job earlier this year with a co-worker, but he's unsure how quickly he will be able to find a ride to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain a new license.

Even a slight delay in restarting his payments, he said, could be problematic. Brown is currently out of money. The unemployment check he expected to receive this week was needed to renew the contract on his pre-paid wireless phone. And without that service, he won't have a way to contact DEW to ask about his claim.

"I can't pay rent. I can't pay my phone bill because they are holding my money," Brown said. "I don't have nobody I can turn to. I really don't understand."

Brown's circumstances are one of the more dire examples of people who are now struggling to obtain the jobless aid they qualified for earlier this year. But he isn't the only person frustrated with DEW's rollout of the new security screening.

'A chaotic road'

Several other people who spoke with The Post and Courier said it took them days to figure out how to access the new questions DEW is requiring everyone to fill out.

The process, they said, is complicated by the fact that DEW's online questionnaire isn't compatible with some internet browsers and cellphone operating systems, which many people rely on to file their claims each week.

Crystal Collins, an Horry County resident, said it took her more than five days to decipher how to access the new security questions online and she was forced to do so by herself.

Collins, who lost her job at Hobby Lobby in March, said DEW didn't provide information to people about how to make sure they could access the questions on their computer or cell phones. When Collins tried to call DEW's customer service line, she was either put on hold for hours or disconnected immediately.

She eventually succeeded in getting through the system, but only by trial and error. She tried her cellphone, an iPad and two different laptops before she was able to access the security questions and recertify her claim.

That added stress is not what unemployed South Carolinians need right now, said Collins, who is collecting $140 per week.

People on unemployment are already dealing with the added pressure of looking for work in a depressed employment market and many are not making enough money to pay all of their bills, she said. They shouldn't have to puzzle out how to navigate the unemployment system by themselves.

"I understand why they felt the need to add the extra step of security, but the email that they sent out informing us of the new security was lackluster at best," Collins said. "Struggling with a system that is not foolproof and not having the needed support by unemployment customer service is just another added bump in the already chaotic road that is the pandemic."

Andrew Schoultz struggled with the same problems Collins faced.

Schoultz, a 30-year-old resident of North Augusta, was laid off from his job as a cook at Ruby Tuesday's in March, and he's used his cellphone to file his unemployment claim every week since then.

But when he clicked on the link for the new security screening, he received an error message. He tried dialing DEW's call center eight times, he said, and remained on hold. But he never got through to a representative.

To add to his frustrations, the automated message he received on the phone said any technological problems with accessing the new security questions had been taken care of already.

Schoultz, who currently has a 3-month-old child to support, eventually figured out the issue on his own and received his weekly payment of $136. But he questions whether other unemployment applicants who are less attuned to technology will be able to navigate the same problems he did.

"They are never going to figure it out," he said. "They are going to have to go to the unemployment office and get in line to use a computer."

SC on the hook for fraud

Sue Berkowitz, the director of the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center, has been fielding calls for months from people who have struggled to gain access to unemployment benefits through DEW.

Some of those applicants, she said, have been unable to obtain benefits even months after they were laid off. But this week was the first time she got a call from someone who had qualified for unemployment and had their payments cut off amid the pandemic.

That individual told Berkowitz they received a text message notifying them that they answered a security question wrong. They were given the same instructions that Brown was. They needed to either upload a copy of their driver's license, passport or registration card through DEW's website, or they could send it to the agency via fax or by mail, which DEW warned would take longer to process.

Berkowitz understands the reasoning for DEW implementing more security. She gets that identity thieves can try to illegally profit from the unemployment system.

But Berkowitz questions why people who answer a question wrong aren't given a set amount of time to confirm their identity before their unemployment aid stops arriving. Unemployment payments are the only financial lifeline for many people right now, she said, and immediately cutting off payments to them for a unspecified period of time is hard to justify in her mind.

People answer questions wrong accidentally, Berkowitz said. People get locked out of online subscriptions or their email all the time.

"To me, that's an awfully cavalier response," she said. "It really goes to demonstrate how we do not prioritize workers in our state."

Berkowitz is critical of the DEW's ability to properly communicate changes with applicants in the state, and she questioned the timing of this rollout as the state continues to deal with a historic surge in unemployment.

Biance, DEW's spokeswoman, said the new security measures were tied to the agency's efforts to pass out temporary unemployment benefits that President Donald Trump made available to millions of Americans in August.

That program will provide a one time payment of up to $1,800 to most unemployment applicants who were collecting jobless benefits between Aug. 1 and Sept. 5.

The problem is that the state government is on the hook under Trump's plan for any fraudulent claims that are approved. That wasn't the case for the other federal funding that Congress approved for unemployment applicants earlier this year, according to DEW.

It's the state's money that is on the line this time, not the federal government's.

If the state doesn't catch fraudulent claims, the S.C. Legislature will need to pay the federal government back through the state's general revenue fund. That's one of the primary reasons DEW is implementing the additional security check, Biance said.

DEW already paid out $186 million through Trump's temporary expansion of unemployment, according to the agency. But it's unclear exactly how many other eligible unemployment applicants botched the new security check in recent days.