SC unemployment agency working to reinstate federal jobless benefits

Unemployed workers in South Carolina are now eligible for an extra $300 per week, but tens of thousands of people who are relying on two federal jobless programs are still not able to cash in.

In late December, Congress passed a new round of stimulus funding to help boost the nation's economy, which is still being hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of that law funded an extra $300 per week for every eligible unemployment applicant in the country, and it extended two federal jobless programs that were set up to help support people during the pandemic until at least the middle of March.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce announced on Monday that it began releasing the extra $300 per week to eligible applicants. That's good news for the more than 40,000 individuals in late December who were trying to claim the 20 weeks of unemployment assistance provided by the state.

“We are extremely excited to begin paying these important funds without interruption to continuing claimants," Dan Ellzey, DEW's director, said in a statement released Monday.

The roll out of that extra money, however, won't provide any immediate support to the more than 100,000 other people who applied for federal jobless benefits in late December.

Congress extended two special unemployment programs in December: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which made contractors, self-employed people and gig workers eligible for jobless benefits for the first time, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provided aid to people who already used up their 20 weeks of state eligibility.

DEW is working to restart payments to the thousands of people that continued to apply through those federal programs late last year, but the state agency announced this week that it was waiting on guidance from the federal government on how to implement several changes that were passed by Congress.

That means none of the people that fall into those two camps will be temporarily blocked from capturing the extra $300 per week tacked on by Congress.

DEW is still trying to determine how quickly they will be able to change that reality.

“Our agency has only received the very first of the guidance from the US Department of Labor, and there is still a great deal of work to be done to study and implement these complex programs," Ellzey said.