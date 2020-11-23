SC TV producer scripts its own version of 'You stream, I stream'

A Mount Pleasant-based TV production and distribution business is wading deeper into the online streaming fray.
Litton Entertainment announced the launch of Xplore last week, saying the free, ad-supported channel will be available “on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms” with a combined potential audience of 50 million viewers.
The initial rollout calls for about 2,500 hours of content.
Litton said its launch partners include Samsung TV Plus, Vizio SmartCast, the Roku Channel and Plex. They’re scheduled to offer the channel by the end of the month, with XUMO planning to join them in the first quarter next year.
Andrew Tew, a locally based vice president at Litton, who will lead Xplore's strategic direction and operations, said the “market is quickly evolving, and …with these incredible partners we see a strong opportunity not only for impactful distribution but for original co-productions and first-run programming as well. This is truly just the beginning."
Litton is known for its Saturday morning network shows, many of which will be part of the Xplore rollout. They include "Lucky Dog," "Innovation Nation" with Mo Rocca and "Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown." In June, the company announced an international distribution partnership for its "Mission Unstoppable" television series with CuriosityStream.
Litton was founded in 1989 by David "Buddy" Morgan, who sold a majority stake in the privately held entertainment business to Hearst Television for an undisclosed sum in 2017 and remains as president and CEO. The company has studios in Charleston and Burbank, Calif., that churn out an average of 800 hours of new programming each year.
Volvos gone vertical
Volvo Cars is used to crash-testing its vehicles on road courses and in safety labs. Recently, the Swedish automaker took to the air to get another perspective on how its vehicles react to high-impact wrecks.
With first responders on hand to record simulated extrications, Volvo dropped 10 new cars of varying models from a 90-foot-tall crane at the Volvo Cars Safety Center in Gothenburg. The vehicles did not include the S60 sedan that Volvo builds at its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville.
"This approach helped create enough damage to adequately simulate the damage found in the most extreme crash scenarios: think of single-car accidents at very high speed, accidents whereby a car hits a truck at high speed or accidents whereby a car takes a severe hit from the side," Volvo said in a written statement.
All of findings from the crashes and extrication work will be collected in a research report that will be made available for free to rescue workers globally to help them improve life-saving techniques. Rescue workers typically have to practice on junked cars that can be years old, but the Volvo test gives them data on how new cars respond to crashes.
"We have been working closely together with the Swedish rescue services for many years," said Hakan Gustafson, a senior investigator with the Volvo Cars Traffic Accident Research Team. "That is because we have the same goal: to have safer roads for all. We hope no one ever needs to experience the most severe accidents, but not all accidents can be avoided. So it is vital there are methods to help save lives when the most severe accidents do happen."
Have a(nother) seat
It’s a hat trick, corporate governance-style, for a former South Carolina utility regulator who went on to serve nine years on the Federal Communications Commission.
Mignon L. Clyburn this month was appointed to a seat on the board of RingCentral Inc., marking her third gig as a director of a publicly traded company in less than two years.
Clyburn, who is a daughter of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and a former Charleston newspaper publisher, previously joined the board of Louisville, Ky-based Charah Solutions Inc. in March 2019 and Santa Monica, Calif.-based Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. a few months ago.
RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, Calif., and provides business customers with cloud-based communications services, from phone systems to video conference technology.
“It’s great to be joining the … board at such an important time for cloud-based communications,” Clyburn said in a statement. “Cloud business communications solutions are more critical than ever to help people work productively from anywhere, while enabling organizations to be successful and contributing to our economic recovery.
RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis called his newest outside director “an accomplished leader with a successful track record in many different fields. She has been a tireless advocate for addressing the digital divide and promoting diversity and inclusion.”
Clyburn was elected to the S.C. Public Service Commission in 1998 and remained until 2009. After leaving the FCC as interim chair early last year, she's been president of MLC Strategies LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm.
As a RingCentral director, she’ll be paid $45,000 a year. She’ll also receive a prorated restricted stock award valued at about $152,000, with another valued at $260,000 to follow next June 1.
At Charah Solutions, which provides environmental services to the electric utility industry, she earned $48,750 and received stock valued at $100,000 for her board service.
Lions Gate, which makes TV shows and films and owns the cable and satellite network Starz, pays its outside directors a minimum retainer of $100,000, which can be split between cash and shares, plus $1,400 per meeting, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
More recently, Clyburn added another job to her increasingly busy workload. She was named last week to the Biden-Harris FCC review transition team, stoking speculation on Capitol Hill about whether she'll return to the commission.
Seasonal restart
Idled by COVID-19, Carowinds is back for a brief year-end sprint as part of outdoor holiday food festival, shifting course from its owner's previous plan to keep it closed for all of 2020.
The roller-coaster-rich amusement park, which straddles the SC-NC state line near Fort Mill, started accepting reservations earlier this month. The property, including "select family rides," reopened its gates to a limited number of guests for a "Taste of the Season" event that started Saturday and will run through Dec. 20, according to its website.
Carowinds said it "developed an extensive reopening plan — new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs."
For example, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except while dining at a table or a bench. Also, parkgoers must pass through a thermal screening tent for temperature checks before entering the property.
The roughly 300-acre park off U.S. Interstate 77 south of Charlotte is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment. The company was hoping to reopen the site in late July, almost six months after the pandemic forced it to shut down.
Cedar Fair changed its mind by early August. CEO Richard Zimmerman told investors at the time that the company was putting Carowinds and several other parks "in deep hibernation" for the rest of 2020, saying it could not operate them at a profit based on the waning number of days left in the year.
"Having a chance to welcome guests back ... is something we've been actively working on since we were forced to close the park back in March," Zimmerman said of Carowinds during a Nov. 4 quarterly earnings call with analysts and investors.
C-note incentive
Want to make some cash before the holiday season? Do you have an old refrigerator? Well, then you're in luck!
Dominion Energy South Carolina is offering to pay its electric customers $100 to recycle older refrigerators and freezers, or double the usual incentive. Up until the end of the year, ratepayers can schedule a time for the company to pick up their old appliances.
The offer was promoted as part of National Recycling Day, which was Nov. 15. Dominion said its recycling program is part of a larger effort to conserve power usage
The Richmond, Va.-based utility said it has recycled 17,000 refrigerators and freezers since 2014, keeping about 1,052 from going to landfills. It's also saved people money on their power bills
According to Dominion, which bought Cayce-based South Carolina Electric & Gas in early 2019, retiring an old refrigerator or freezer can save up to another $105 per year by replacing them with more energy-efficient models.
Allow us to intervene
For more than a year, members of the Gullah-Geechee community have fought development plans for a luxury resort on Bay Point, an uninhabited barrier island near Hilton Head.
The fight goes on.
The Gullah/Geechee Fishing Association put in a formal request last week to intervene in an appeal the property owners submitted earlier this month in the hopes of securing approval for the project.
Allowing the resort — which would include 50 units for guests, wellness centers, restaurants, a cooking school, an "earth lab" and solar farms to power the site — would put local "livelihoods and way of life" at stake, according to the intervention filing.
For generations, Gullah-Geechee people have used the waters around Bay Point as a fishing ground. The island's owners have insisted that access to those waters will not change. Others countered that the development could harm the environment for fishing.
The project "will convert this pristine, undisturbed sea island into a resort with perpetual human activity, numerous physical structures and all of the environmental impacts associated with these disturbances," the association said in its court filing.
The developers are appealing to overturn a decision by a Beaufort County zoning board that voted unanimously in September to deny Bay Point Island LLC's request for an "ecotourism" special use — a use they need to have to build a resort on the island, since it's zoned as a natural preserve.
The developers have maintained that their project is compatible with all county codes. When the appeal was filed, Hilton Head attorney Tom Taylor, who represents the group, said they felt "very legally supported in their appeal."
The intervention request was filed on behalf of the fishers by the S.C. Environmental Law Project, an early opponent of the Bay Point resort plans. In a statement this month, the Georgetown-based nonprofit said it would continue its "vehement opposition" and is prepared to protect the island “with whatever legal means necessary.”