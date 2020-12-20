SC tourism marketers get an extra $3M in COVID relief funds

South Carolina has scored a $3 million federal grant to help pay for efforts to market the state to tourists once more Americans start to travel again.

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the funds last week to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, which applied for the aid over the summer.

In a statement, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the grant would help the state's mammoth hospitality industry "rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy in the future."

South Carolina tourism officials will have some flexibility on when to deploy the funds. They'll have 18 months to spend the money, giving them some time to gauge when the market is poised for the post-pandemic travel bump that's been predicted ever since parts of the U.S. went on lockdown.

State tourism director Duane Parrish said he predicts that once demand returns, it will be followed by a "wave of people wanting to travel" from months spent social distancing and staying at home.

One of his grimmer pandemic-related predictions for the sector has already proven to be true: He said earlier this year that 2020 visitor revenue likely would be halved.

Now, in mid-December, tourism spending will likely end up being down by 45 percent to 50 percent compared to last year, based on numbers PRT tracks and posts weekly, totaling a loss of $5.7 billion so far.

The $3 million grant from Commerce, plus $3 million in required matching funds, aren't the first allocations to be earmarked for tourism marketing intended to accelerate the recovery.

In the fall, $20 million in state funds were approved to be used for hospitality promotion. Of that money, $5 million stayed with PRT, and the rest was distributed to the state's five main destination marketing groups. At $4.08 million, Explore Charleston got the second-largest share behind Myrtle Beach.

Those funds have a tighter timeline. They have to be spent by June, and the state has required recipients to report to a legislative committee how the money is used.

Short-term rental sale

A Portland, Ore.-based vacation rental management company added dozens of Charleston-area homes to its portfolio after a new sale.

Vacasa, self-described as the "largest full-service vacation rental" platform in North America, assumed management of 55 rentals with the acquisition of Charleston-based Walk Away Stays. The deal marks Vacasa's entry into the Holy City, but it's not new to the region.

The firm has managed properties in the Palmetto State since buying Resort Rentals of Hilton Head Island in 2017. Early this year, Vacasa took over the management of 600 vacation homes in the state after its acquisition of Wyndham Vacation Rentals in late 2019. Those included homes on Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Kiawah Island.

Reflecting trends in the Palmetto State and nationwide, Vacasa saw a 23 percent year-over-year increase in bookings this fall, according to the company, despite the difficulty hotels have had increasing occupancy rates as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The space and privacy whole home rentals offer, and the range of locations where rentals are available, have worked to the segment's advantage this year. Travelers are shying away from urban settings in favor of places that are close to outdoor activities, beaches or more rural areas.