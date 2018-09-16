This was the fourth year in a row that a storm took a bite of Charleston's tourism business, and officials will be assessing exactly how much Florence bit off in the weeks and months ahead.
Last year it was Hurricane Irma, which drove off visitors as it headed toward Charleston, before slamming into the city as a tropical storm on Sept. 11. Hotel occupancy in Charleston County was down 11.3 percent because of the scare.
In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew flooded downtown Charleston and knocked down trees throughout the Lowcountry, closing major attractions for several days. Hotel occupancy took a 5 percent hit as a result of the deluge.
In October 2015, sustained rain caused widespread flooding throughout the state, dropping hotel occupancy in Charleston County by 6.8 percent.
This time around, the slow-moving but menacing Hurricane Florence started shutting down the industry from Hilton Head Island to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, as Gov. Henry McMaster declared a coastal evacuation in light of the storm’s then-uncertain path while also reversing the eastbound lanes of I-26, a primary traffic artery for visitors.
At that point the dominoes started to fall: Patriots Point, the South Carolina Aquarium and Fort Sumter closed that day. Other visitor attractions soon followed suit. Charleston International Airport canceled all flights Wednesday night.
Helen Hill, CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, reported that at least 26 conventions and group meetings were canceled after the evacuation order.
The City Market was boarded up Thursday, as Florence lurked off the North Carolina coast, leaving the popular visitor area deserted.
Now it's time to get back to business. The Aquarium staff is hoping to reopen Monday, depending on how hard the storm hit. If so, that would be six full days of lost revenue.
African American tourism
The annual African-American Tourism Conference is set for Sept. 29 at the College of Charleston.
The daylong event runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Beatty Center. Sessions will cover festival organizing, art and economic development, and marketing to African-American visitors.
The conference is presented by the Wando-Huger Community Development Corp., a nonprofit group working to revitalize underdeveloped communities. It’s coordinated by JC & Associates, and Charleston County is the title sponsor.
Advance tickets are $50. A link to register is on the Wando-Huger CDC website at wandohugercdc.org.
Entryway element
An illuminated canopy for the nearly finished Hotel Bennett is up for city review Wednesday, weather permitting.
Charleston's Board of Architectural Review will look over the design for the entryway amenity. Aluminum cut-out letters facing both King and Calhoun streets will be lit by an LED strip at the base, according to the design by John Curtis Design. Owner Michael Bennett has said he's hoping the 185-room luxury hotel will be open by Christmas.