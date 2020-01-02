You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
Hospitality and tourism hires in Myrtle Beach helped make the coastal community one of the hottest U.S. job markets of the last five years.
In a list compiled by 24/7 Wall Street using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Grand Strand area ranked 12th among U.S. metros for the most jobs added from October 2014 to October 2019.
The number of people on payrolls went up by close to 30,000, an about 18 percent increase. The leisure and hospitality sector accounted for a quarter of all the jobs added.
Myrtle Beach was the metro area located fully in the state of South Carolina that made the list.
St. George, a city in Utah that was deemed the fastest-growing metro in the U.S. by the Census Bureau in 2018, came in at No. 1, followed by Reno, Nev. Both western cities saw employment increase by about 25 percent in the last five years. Manufacturing led the growth in Reno, and jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector fueled in the increase in St. George.
The Charlotte metro area, which extends past the South Carolina border, was 17th with growth of nearly 17 percent, boosted in particular by a gain of 36,500 jobs in the professional and business sector. The same job category led in Raleigh, which came in at No. 24. The number of people on payrolls there went up about 16 percent in the last five years.
The most recent jobs report, which tracked employment changes over the last year, ranked Myrtle Beach even higher for job growth. The area saw a 5.2 percent increase in the number of people on payrolls since October 2018, which was second only to another east coast tourism hot spot, Ocean City, where jobs grew by more than 7 percent in the last year.
Just behind Myrtle Beach was another South Carolina tourism hub, Hilton Head, where the number of people on payrolls increased by 5 percent over a yearlong period.
While job growth has been strong, average annual wages in the Myrtle Beach area are the lowest among the measured metro areas in the state. The mean annual wage when all occupations are included is $36,950 for the year, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Within the hospitality sector, average annual wages in the Myrtle Beach area are significantly lower. The average server at a restaurant makes about $21,320 a year, and hotel clerks make slightly more, about $22,440.
Even in South Carolina metros where overall earnings are higher, the pay for the same jobs are similar. Here's how average wages compare in three of the Palmetto State's other tourist hubs:
- Charleston: $19,680 for servers; $23,480 for hotel clerks
- Greenville: $20,440 for servers; $22,490 for hotel clerks
- Hilton Head: $19,930 for servers; $25,690 for hotel clerks
In Charleston, low pay for hospitality workers and rising housing costs prompted an addition to the city's accommodations rules. Developers are now required to pay a fee to support affordable housing before building a new hotel.
Restaurant workers in the region have also struggled to pay for health insurance. In the fall, the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic started extending its services to downtown hotel and restaurant workers to help address the issue.
- KISS Cafe is now open and serving breakfast and lunch on Johns Island.
- The region's second Krispy Kreme will open soon in North Charleston.
- The Barnes & Noble off Rivers Avenue in North Charleston will close in February. An Aldi grocery store will replace the bookstore in the summer.
- Harris Teeter's new supermarket near West Ashley Circle opens soon.
- Major changes could be coming for Osprey Point, a North Charleston apartment complex that has sat vacant for a decade. (Post and Courier)
- Over the next five years, Charleston International has planned about $305 million of construction projects and upgrades. (Post and Courier)
- A S.C. insurance company was ordered to pay a $1.8 million settlement for selling inadequate policies to college students. (Post and Courier)
- High up-front costs and the state's fledgling processing industry have made it difficult for S.C. hemp farmers to harvest big profits. (Greenville News)
- Greenville's police chief, who had been under investigation for giving preferential treatment to a businessman, resigned. (Associated Press)
"Hey boss, did you know South Carolina was the sixth-fastest-growing state by percentage in 2019?"
The state gained 64,558 new residents from 2018 to 2019, raising the total population by about 1.3 percent. The vast majority of that growth came from people moving from other states. Meanwhile, 27 states and Washington D.C. had more residents move out than residents from other states move in.
Read more about the new population data released this week here.
