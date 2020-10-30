SC tourism has lost more than $5B since COVID-19 pandemic began

Declines in tourism spending in South Carolina surpassed the $5 billion mark last week, representing an about 43 percent drop for the sector so far this year.

Reaching that threshold shows the persisting impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on the Palmetto State's visitor sector, but its timing indicates losses are aren't piling up quite as quickly as they were earlier in the year.

Tracked and reported weekly by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the figure shows the discrepancy in visitor spending compared to the same period in 2019.

Losses were steepest in the spring when some businesses were mandated to close, and many Americans were under stay-at-home orders.

South Carolina tourism was down $1 billion in tourist spending by April 11. More than $2 billion in losses had been logged by the end of the first full week of May. About a month later, the sector reached $3 billion in losses, and the state hit the $4 billion mark about nine weeks later at the beginning of August.

That means the period from $4 billion to $5 billion in spending losses was longest — about 11 weeks — representing a gradual narrowing of the gap between last year's spending and 2020 tallies.

Last week, visitor spending was down $102 million, a drop of 33 percent relative to the same period in 2019 and similar to the last several weeks. At the sector's lowest point in mid-April, spending was down 88 percent.

Tourism revenue logged by PRT shows statewide figures only. The most recent Charleston-specific estimate was put out by the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis in the spring. It showed a projected $1 billion loss from mid-March through mid-May, but that estimate has not been updated since.

Changes in visitor spending are likely playing out unevenly across the state, based on differing hotel occupancy and employment numbers. In Charleston, for example, employment in the leisure and hospitality sector was still down by about 31 percent year-over-year at the most recent count, indicating a large share of its tourism-related jobs are still missing.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

In Myrtle Beach, employment in that category was down 18 percent, close to the statewide average of 17 percent. Greenville was well below that, down 9 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

Earlier this year, all three destinations were in similar places in terms of job losses, having shed around half of their hospitality positions.

Meanwhile, hotels across the Palmetto State are filling up again at varying rates.

Last week, Anderson County in the Upstate had the best occupancy rate in the state, likely because of the Clemson home football game.

During much of the summer, the Hilton Head Island area logged higher-than-average rates for its lodgings, sometimes filling 10 percent more rooms or better compared to the statewide average for hotel occupancy, which has hovered around half-full for the last few months.

Most closely-watched tourism indicators for the Palmetto State are still posting year-over-year losses every week, but there a few outliers. Short-term rentals, for example, have continued to see a faster recovery than hotels.

Nights sold at the state's rentals are still down slightly for the year, but they had a 1 percent gain over 2019 for the month of September. Revenue per rental unit was also on the rise last month.

"The trend suggests the travel consumer is choosing accommodations with more space and more privacy," PRT's Friday log of tourism metrics said.

South Carolina's state parks have brought in record revenue each month since reopening in May. Camping and admission bring in the most money, but every category has been outperforming last fiscal year's figures.