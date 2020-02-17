SC tourism grew to nearly $24B, and a famous native is its new pitchman

MYRTLE BEACH — Tourism is now a $23.8 billion industry in South Carolina, marking its seventh consecutive year of growth and a more than $1 billion gain from the previous estimate.

Duane Parrish, the state's tourism director, announced the latest figures at the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel, which kicked off on Monday.

The industry update also took a look at the tourism highlights for the year ahead including a just-announced partnership with South Carolina native Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish fame.

The rock and country singer's new role as an "official ambassador for South Carolina tourism" was under wraps until Monday afternoon when Rucker, fresh off a Sunday show at the Daytona 500, gave a surprise performance for conference attendees in the ballroom of the Marriott Grande Dunes resort.

Parrish said he thinks that Rucker, who went to Middleton High School in Charleston and still lives in South Carolina, has been an ambassador of the Palmetto State throughout his career.

"We're just formalizing it," Parrish said.

As part of the deal, Rucker will appear at several major tourism draws this year, such as the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island in April, and he will appear in marketing materials for the state.

Hours before his new role was announced, crews were capturing footage of the musician in Myrtle Beach. Parrish said they'll also be shooting video with Rucker in Charleston and Hilton Head Island.

The Rucker marketing tie-in was the finale to Parrish's look at the year in tourism, which also involved updates on lodging growth, airport traffic and the State Parks department's financial progress.

Hotel inventory in the state increased by almost 3 percent last year, while occupancy rates dipped slightly, by about 1 percent.

Parrish also noted increases in supply and demand for short-term rentals in the state. According to the data provider AirDNA, South Carolina had more than 50,000 short-term rental properties last year, nearly 10 percent more compared to 2018.

Data on how those rentals are performing are going to be added to the state's monthly lodging reports starting this year.

The state saw 5.8 million deplanements from its five major airports last year, another record number.

And, for the first time, State Parks achieved its goal of operational self-sufficiency, meaning the system brought in enough revenue to cover all the costs of operations.

When Parrish started in his role 10 years ago, he said, the parks were at about 78 percent self-sufficiency. In 2019, they brought in 103 percent of the funds they needed.

The industry's most recent impact number, which reflects data from 2018, showed a slightly slower growth rate than the previous year.

At last year's conference, Parrish reported that tourism had grown into a $22.6 billion industry in 2017, a 6.6 percent increase over the previous year. This year's increase of $1.2 billion over the last year represents about 5.3 percent growth.

According to early indicators, Parrish said they're expecting more growth when the numbers for 2019 are announced at next year's conference.

A recurring challenge for South Carolina's visitor industry has been severe weather. Over the past five years, hurricanes and flooding have threatened the coastline, causing travelers to cancel reservations or not book stays in the first place.

As a way to potentially offset the damage, the state Department of Parks, Recreations & Tourism requested $1 million to pay for advertising that specifically promotes fall tourism. Now, Parrish's agency is asking that the $1 million allocation be permanent, he said.

His department has also requested funding for a new undertaking in Columbia. The agency is planning to prepare historic structures on the governor's mansion complex for use as event venues.

The request for $8.4 million would fix up the structures, which are not being actively used, Parrish said. The repairs of the pre-Civil War buildings would likely take at least two years, he said.

The venues include the historic Lace House, the Caldwell Boylston House and the Carriage House. They would be called the Venues at Arsenal Hill if the project is funded.