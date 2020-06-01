SC tourism boosters tell the hunkered down: 'When You're Ready ...'

South Carolina is rolling out phase two of its reopening marketing plan.
With the slogan, "When You're Ready, We're Ready," the ads, launching Monday, will encourage people to make bookings at destinations in the state.
Phase one of the plan used the tagline, "Dream Now, Discover Later," along with sweeping outdoor shots. These new promotional materials will show park rangers and hospitality workers preparing for visitors to arrive.
One spot shows a ranger at Devils Fork State Park putting oars and life jackets in a canoe. Another has a greenskeeper replacing flags at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Print ads will appear in publications such as Southern Living, and videos will appear on social media platforms and streaming sites like Hulu.
All promotions will still be targeted to the state's drive market — places within a 350-mile radius, plus the state of Ohio — targeted to adults between 25 and 54.
At this point, most tourism-related businesses in the state have reopened their doors.
Attractions were allowed to open ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, and restaurants have been offering dine-in service for a few weeks.
As of Friday, 77 hotels in the state were still closed, down from a high of 570.
Homeward bound
Two pleasure ships previously based at the Port of Charleston are being used to help Carnival Corp. crew members get back their hometowns during an enforced cruise hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Miami-based company's Fantasy and Ecstasy cruise ships will be taking cabin stewards, bartenders and other crew to Mumbai, India, and Durban in South Africa so they can connect with ground or air transportation back to their homes as they wait out the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention order canceling the sea voyages until coronavirus fears subside. That order currently expires July 24 but the agency has hinted it might be extended. Most of Carnival's cruises, including those from Union Pier Terminal in Charleston, are halted until at least September.
The Fantasy was the first cruise ship to call Charleston its full-time home, with sailings starting in 2010. It was replaced in 2016 by the Ecstasy, which left Union Pier a year ago when Carnival's Sunshine took its place. The Sunshine has been repositioned to the Bahamas during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Fantasy and Ecstasy are among five Carnival ships transporting crew back to homes in India, South Africa, the Philippines and east Asia.
Going into overtime
A federal wage dispute on the Charleston waterfront is being put to out to sea.
A group of local stevedores has reached a settlement over claims filed against SSA Atlantic, one of three companies that recently merged their terminal and stevedoring services at the Port of Charleston.
The workers sued SSA in 2018 alleging the company violated federal wage laws by failing to pay them 1½ times their regular hourly compensation for working beyond 40 hours per week.
The stevedores said they were misclassified as executives, who are exempt from overtime rules, "to save on labor costs and make higher profits," according to court documents.
In a settlement agreement filed with U.S. District Court last week, SSA denied any wrongdoing but will pay the 30 stevedores $235,000 to dismiss the case. SSA also will pay its share of state and federal payroll taxes for the payout.
Lawyers that represented the stevedores, Josephson Dunlap LLP and Mullaney Law, will split $82,250 from the settlement funds.
A judge must approve the agreement before it is finalized.
This is the second wage lawsuit involving Charleston stevedores and SSA. In December 2017, SSA paid $694,553 to 25 stevedores as part of a settlement in another case filed by Mullaney Law.
Earlier this month, SSA teamed up with competitors Marine Terminals Corp. East and Ceres Marine Terminals Inc. to form Charleston Stevedoring Co. LLC, which now provides stevedoring services for the port. The joint venture had been in the works for about a year.
Charleston connection
Myrtle Beach is making it more convenient this summer to travel to and from Charleston – the other Charleston.
Spirit Airlines is resuming seasonal flights between the West Virginia capital and the South Carolina tourist mecca starting July 2, when, maybe, air travel and hotel bookings will start to pick up again. Officials at Yeager Airport in the Mountain State made the announcement Wednesday.
The low-cost carrier's service is are scheduled to run Thursdays and Sundays through Sept. 6. The flights were to start in April but were pushed back due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Myrtle Beach is a home away from home for many West Virginians,” Yeager Airport director Nick Keller said in a written statement.