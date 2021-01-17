SC to host in-person annual tourism conference next month in scaled-down format

South Carolina's top hospitality industry leaders plan to gather next month for their yearly conference, this time in a scaled-down format because of COVID-19.

The Governor's Conference on Tourism & Travel, the "largest annual gathering of the South Carolina tourism industry," according to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism that hosts it, will be a shorter and simpler affair in 2021, but it will still be held in-person. This year the Columbia Convention Center is the venue.

Convention center staff will check attendees' temperatures when they enter, and face masks will be required.

The usual receptions, tours of local attractions and golf outings have been scrubbed from the agenda. Instead, the short two-day lineup from Feb. 15-16 includes general sessions only. Breakout meetings were eliminated to cut down on movement in the hallways.

"We want to show the industry and others it’s safe to hold a meeting if you do it right," said state tourism director Duane Parrish.

Parrish's annual presentation on the state of the tourism industry is first in the lineup. He'll announce how big tourism was in the Palmetto State in 2019, in terms of billions of dollars, and an estimate of what that number will look like for 2020 when the COVID-19 health crisis nearly halved travel spending in South Carolina.

Sessions will not be streamed live online, but they will be recorded so they can be viewed later, Parrish said.

During breaks, attendees will receive pre-packaged food to bring back to their tables. Those tables will seat up to four people, and people will be asked to sit in the same spot throughout the event.

The conference will also follow rules the convention center has put in place, which include assigning individual microphones to people so the equipment is not passed around, having bathroom stalls cleaned after every use and spacing tables based on coronavirus protocols set by the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Typically, the location of the conference bounces between the state's major destinations. This year's event was supposed to be in Greenville, but it was moved to Columbia because of its central location, Parrish said. This way, it will be easier for attendees to drive home and come back between the first and second days of the conference instead of staying in a hotel.

The event could usually draw about 350 people to the capital city, Parrish said, but he expects about a third of that will attend this year.

Current coronavirus restrictions in South Carolina only require events that expect more than 250 attendees to obtain special permission from the state Commerce Department. So far, almost all events that have applied have been approved.

Last year's Governor's Conference was held in Myrtle Beach in February, a little over a month before tourism started to grind to a halt as COVID-19 started to spread in South Carolina and other parts of the U.S.

That event was full of favorable news for the sector. Tourism had grown for a seventh consecutive year, becoming a $23.8 billion industry in the state.

South Carolina native Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame was revealed at the event to be an official tourism ambassador for the state for 2020, and Rucker treated attendees to a surprise performance in the ballroom of the Marriott Grande Dunes.

Since that partnership couldn't fully come to fruition after live concerts were put on hold during the pandemic — part of the deal involved showing commercials that promote South Carolina tourism at some of Rucker's shows — Parrish said they're still looking for ways to work with the solo country star when he's able to get back onstage.