A Singapore-based tire manufacturer is being sued in federal court for failing to pay its bills in South Carolina— again.

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Giti Tire owes more than $113,000 for tire molds purchased for its factory in Chester County, the company's first U.S. production site.

The lawsuit marks the second time in two months that creditors have sued the international tire manufacturer for falling behind on payments.

Another company that supplied workers to the factory near Richburg filed a separate lawsuit in August alleging Giti owed more than $500,000 for those contract employees.

Together, the lawsuits paint a picture of a fledgling operation that appears unable to keep up financially. And it suggests Giti isn't paying for some of its most basic expenses — it's workforce and manufacturing equipment.

Gateway Commercial Finance, the company seeking payments for the tire molds, alleges some of Giti's debts have gone unpaid since December 2017, two months after the company held a grand opening ceremony at the 1.8 million-square-foot facility.

Reliable Management Solutions, the company that supplied forklift drivers and manufacturing employees to the sprawling factory, alleged that Giti began to miss payments in January 2018, and eventually racked up a $2 million debt — a total it has since paid down to $520,000.

Even more, the leaders of Reliable Mangement Solutions alleged one of Giti's executives blamed the missed payments on a "cash flow problem."

The allegations against Giti are more surprising considering South Carolina put up $39.9 million through a state grant to help purchase the land and improve the site for Giti's factory.

From the beginning, the company has received overwhelming political support in South Carolina. Former Gov. Nikki Haley heralded Giti's decision to invest in teh state in 2014. And Gov. Henry McMaster was on hand for the factory's opening in October 2017.

Last year, the state Coordinating Council for Economic Development, a panel of state officials led by Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt, also agreed to extend tax credits to Giti if the company created a set number of jobs and invested a specific amount of money in the plant.

Alex Clark, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Commerce, said state officials weren't told about any financial problems at Giti's factory

"While S.C. Commerce is not aware of such issues, we would defer to the company to address any business-specific questions," Clark said. "S.C. Commerce remains committed to Giti’s success in South Carolina."

The Post and Courier tried to contact Giti about the allegations in the lawsuits. The company did not respond to several messages or phone calls left at its South Carolina offices and its headquarters in California.

Pete Wilson, a Chester County councilman, said local officials weren't informed of any financial problems at the plant either. He'd read about the earlier complaint against Giti, but had not been aware other creditors were pursuing Giti in federal court.

"I hate to hear that. They are a big deal for Chester County," said Wilson, who has toured the factory. "I think they are doing things right, but you've got to pay your bills."