One of South Carolina’s largest tire manufacturers has a new leader.
Alexis Garcin has been named chairman and president of Greenville-based Michelin North America, which operates 10 plants around the Palmetto State and is major source of business for the Port of Charleston.
In his new role, he is responsible for sales and marketing, quality, technical development and supply chain units for the United States and Canada.
“His experience and expertise will facilitate the group’s continued growth and success in this important region,” said Florent Menegaux, CEO of Clermont-Ferrand, France-based Michelin Group.
Garcin has been with the tire giant for 17 years. Most recently, he was senior vice president of its global long-distance transportation business.
Garcin will relocate to the Upstate from France. He succeeds Scott Clark, who held the job since January 2018 and was promoted in March to executive vice president for the global passenger car and light-truck business, motorsports, experiences and regional oversight of the Americas.
Michelin North American employs 20,000 workers. More than 8,500 are in South Carolina.