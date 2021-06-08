SC tech school deal aims to get jobless residents to back to work

Recipients of unemployment aid in South Carolina who want to continue collecting benefits have an alternative to the weekly job search requirement.

It’s part of a program being offered by the state's technical college system and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the initiative June 8.

Under the partnership, unemployed South Carolinians who are receiving financial aid can sign up for and attend free, short-term retraining programs to be offered one of the 16 technical schools.

In return, the state will waive its weekly job search requirement that took effect April 18 under an effort to prod more jobless residents back to work and ease the labor shortage.

“All they have to do is apply,” McMaster said Tuesday. “If this works as well as we are confident it will, we are hopeful this will be a permanent part of our career process in South Carolina.”

The scholarships are being funded with $8 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money that McMaster allocated to South Carolina's technical colleges. The funds will to cover the cost of retraining 3,100 residents.

About 87,000 South Carolinians are currently eligible for jobless benefits. The figure will be updated June 10.

The tech school program is being rolled out less than three weeks before South Carolina will stop taking the extra $300 a week in financial aid that the federal government is providing workers who lost their jobs because of the global health crisis. Also, aid programs for self-employed and so-called gig workers and to residents who have exhausted their 20 weeks of benefits will also be ending.

McMaster announced the decision to cut off the funds on May 6, saying that the "short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace."

The federal aid will no longer be available in South Carolina as of June 26.

“We had to end the benefits,” state Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, told the Associated Press this week. “But you don't just cut people off without giving them a hand up.”

Dan Ellzey, executive director of the DEW, said the state wants to ensure that anyone collecting jobless benefits has access to "all options involving training and employment opportunities."

“If someone is ready to make a career change, exploring the state technical college programs should be your first step,” he said. “This ... could lead to a certification or credential, which provides you access into new or higher paying jobs."