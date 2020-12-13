SC tech industry has $89 billion in value, new impact study shows

The technology industry has an $89 billion value in South Carolina, and the sector's growth is outstripping others, a new study found.

Though neighboring states still have stronger clusters, South Carolina's is bringing the state economic benefits. Most of that growth is concentrated around Charleston, the study found.

The report was sponsored by the S.C. Council on Competitiveness, a state-backed organization formed to promote the state's business environment. The analysis itself was completed by Joey Von Nessen, an economist at the University of South Carolina.

Among the key findings, the number of South Carolinians working for tech firms grew by about 90 percent between 2010 and 2019.

"You see very steady rates of high growth in South Carolina," Von Nessen said of the industry. "The demand for tech is going up. And we're seeing that manifesting itself in terms of firm growth and employment growth."

Because most companies employ tech workers in some capacity, the full size of the labor force is difficult to define. The impact study, released Wednesday, chose to add up the number of workers employed at technology firms and those who hold tech-related positions outside the industry.

The total comes to about 181,000, or roughly 8 percent of the state's labor force.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

But according to the Council on Competitiveness, the ranks of tech workers still needs to grow in order to keep pace with the industry's trajectory, and South Carolina's education system isn't producing enough of the professionals right now.

That was part of the reason why the council commissioned the report, said Kim Christ, director of SC Tech, one of the council's initiatives.

"We'll be able to then create and promote those programs that encourage additional growth in the workforce," she said.

In particular, she said, South Carolina companies need more programmers and network engineers.

With an average wage of $79,000 in South Carolina, those employed in the technology fields are earning a premium compared to workers in other industries.

Von Nessen's study also found that across the board, every industry is becoming more reliant on technology. Leisure and hospitality is one example. Software that can automate reservations, call a car to pick up a take-out order or rent someone's home for the weekend have changed the business model.

Von Nessen added some anecdotal evidence suggests that the tech industry in South Carolina may begin to pull away from the pack this year, given the blow COVID-19 has dealt to businesses that rely on in-person services.