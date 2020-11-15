SC tech firm Benefitfocus' new CEO says he will put a focus on turning a profit for 1st time

Roughly two months into the top job at Charleston software company Benefitfocus Inc., Stephen Swad is making it clear that a push toward profitability will be a top priority.

Swad, who previously was chief financial officer since mid-2019, stepped into the CEO role in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the technology business. At Benefitfocus, it resulted in a 17 percent reduction in workforce in the spring. The stock price today sits at roughly half its value at the beginning of 2020.

Benefitfocus has not posted a profit since its initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange in September 2013. Swad is its third CEO since the IPO, taking the job following Ray August's departure in late August.

Despite the economic headwinds, Swad expressed his commitment to pushing a bottom-line from red to black ink earlier this month, during his first call as CEO with investors and analysts. The Daniel Island company's net loss totaled $29.5 million through Sept. 30, down from about $41 million for the first nine months of 2019.

"Our goal is to create the most efficient and profitable company in our industry," Swad said Nov. 5. "I am committed to 2021 being better than 2020, particularly as it relates to profitability."

And asked what his priorities are as CEO during a Credit Suisse health care conference last week, Swad pointed again to "driving profitability."

Benefitfocus is in the midst of its busiest time of the year: open enrollment. About 25 million employees log onto its cloud-based software platform to select and manage their workplace benefits during the annual year-end sign-up period. Swad said during the conference he sees the company's role as bringing "modern technology" to that process.

Because employers pay based on their usage of the platform, Benefitfocus has felt some financial pain from the severe jobless crisis that COVID-19 has brought about. In terms of sales, the company expects the fourth-quarter figure will fall at least 10 percent from the same period last year. And for all of 2020, revenue is expected to fall $50 million to $60 million, reducing it to $260 million to $270 million when the final numbers are tallied

Along with shake-ups in the CEO and CFO jobs in recent weeks came an appointment to a brand-new role: chief data officer, which is being filled by former Red Ventures executive John Thomas. Increasingly, technology companies like Benefitfocus hope to convert the vast amounts of information they house into sales. Companies do this by using data to help point customers toward the products that are most likely to be the best fit for them, statistically speaking at least.

Benefitfocus is not alone in this strategy, though Swad pointed out the company owns roughly double the amount of data managed by the U.S. Census Bureau.