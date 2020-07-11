SC tech company takes aim at physician burnout with tools to help employers retain talent

A Charleston company says it has developed a tool that can help hospitals reduce physician burnout, an age-old problem worsened by modern demands and a global pandemic.

SE Healthcare, headquartered on Meeting Street, was founded in 2008 as a consultancy that could help hospitals manage risk and improve quality. Now, the company is marketing a novel approach to improving doctors' satisfaction with work.

In its latest milestone, the tech and health firm forged a partnership with health care staffing company Locum Tenens. Its services can help pinpoint burnout issues, and Locum Tenens offers to fill in the gaps with staffing solutions.

Doug Shand, CEO of SE Healthcare, said the Charleston company's focus shifted in 2015. Then, it created a software platform with resources to help hospitals better support staff. At that time, SE Healthcare started measuring burnout.

In 2019, the company created a physician burnout prevention platform. It incorporates SE Healthcare's measurement tool, which gives health organizations feedback on how their physicians are doing.

"Nothing else existed in the country as a comprehensive program," Shand said.

The American Medical Association estimates the cost of physician turnover at between $500,000 and $1 million to health care organizations.

Dr. Caughman Taylor, chair of pediatrics at Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group, said about half of physicians will experience burnout at some point in their career. He said awareness of the usually temporary condition has improved at health systems in recent years. But the pressures to see more patients in less time has only increased over time, he said.

"You're drained of what you can give your patients back," Taylor said. "You begin to doubt the meaning and quality of what you're doing."

Hospitals can purchase electronic records systems that are more physician-friendly, he said. Leadership can invest in scribes, people who handle managing patient records for providers. And more can be done to connect health care teams with each other and with the needed resources.

But the coronavirus pandemic has only served to further isolate doctors from their colleagues and patients, Taylor said. Meanwhile, financial stressors threaten employee wellness programs.

"If we don't, we are going to continue to have the exodus out of medicine of so many bright, talented, caring doctors," Taylor said.

Stephanie Sargent, vice president of product development and quality for the firm, said hospitals and other physician employers tend to see the issue as insurmountable. The SE Healthcare team has found 80 percent of contributors to burnout originate with physicians' employers.

"They lack awareness for the business case for burnout," she said. "The impact of burnout is just so massively widespread ... They get stuck in the thinking that there's nothing that can effectively be done."

In reality, health care organizations can take steps to reduce burnout, she said. That is where SE Healthcare's expertise comes in.

"We help them get unstuck," said Sargent, a registered nurse who was formerly patient safety program manager at the Medical University of South Carolina.

She said SE Healthcare recently surveyed a large health care organization and found physicians' top concern was teamwork and collaboration. Workload is another key contributor.

Dr. Connie Guille, a researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina, had a hand in work at the American Psychiatric Association in 2017 that identified leading reasons for burnout. The research found organizations — not individuals — are responsible for reversing the effects of burnout.

Guille's long-running Intern Health Study follows the mental health of physicians-in-training; it has found over the course of a year, 40 percent of medical interns will screen positive for depression. Nearly 10 percent will express suicidal ideation. Her work calls for medical schools and hospitals to give students better tools to cope with a demanding job.

"You are doing a huge amount of work, and you're responsible for every single outcome, but yet you do not have the autonomy to make decisions that would improve or affect that outcome," Guille said. "You're responsible for a patient's care but you often times you cannot do what you think you should be able to do to help that person."

Marissa Shuffler, a researcher at Clemson University, is working with Prisma Health to find ways to reduce burnout in the large health system's emergency departments.

She said physicians are feeling mounting pressure in their jobs and are frustrated by how much time is spent on administrative tasks. Shuffler said her key recommendation to Prisma Health is to give doctors autonomy as much as possible, and to communicate with them as much as possible.

"It's not about making one person resilient," she said. "It's about addressing the challenges in the system."

The pressure of burnout can lead to physicians leaving their jobs at a time when the industry is missing these key professionals.

The Association of American Medical Colleges now estimates the nation will see a shortage of between 54,100 and 139,000 physicians by 2033.

Two in five physicians will be 65 or older within the next 10 years, according to the study. More doctors will be leaving the profession than entering it as a result, with burnout contributing to the problem.

“Growing concerns about physician burnout suggest physicians will be more likely to accelerate than delay retirement," researchers wrote.

The AAMC conducted its research before the pandemic struck. The organization expects the problem to worsen as physicians confront a global pandemic that has killed more than 900 South Carolina residents.

In South Carolina, the proportion of physicians to state residents has grown since 2009, even considering population growth, according to the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce. But beginning in 2015, the growth of the population started to outpace that of the medical workforce.