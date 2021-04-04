South Carolina's Palmetto Heroes homebuyer assistance program has returned, and this year the amount of down payment money offered has increased by 50 percent, to as much as $12,000.

This is a generous program, meant for first-time buyers, but applicants don't really have to be actual first-time buyers to qualify.

The down payment money could make all the difference in being able to purchase a home, and it's an interest-free loan that doesn't have to be repaid if the buyer lives in the acquired abode for 10 years or more.

It's only available, though, to workers in certain professions: teachers, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, active duty military (or veterans of same), S.C. National Guard members, and SC-licensed or certified full-time medical professionals.

Last year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store employees and delivery drivers were on the list of heroes, but not in 2021. There's limited funding, and SC Housing — or the S.C. State Housing Finance and Development Authority — went back to its traditional list.

Those who don't qualify for Palmetto Heroes can check out the several other home buying programs available at schousing.com.

So, Palmetto Heroes is limited to people with specific jobs, and there are income and home-price limits as well, but it's well worth looking into for chance to get $12,000 that doesn't have to be repaid.

Palmetto Heroes also offers cheap mortgages. As of April 1, the interest rate for a home loan was 2.75 percent.

Here are some important details:

Homes purchased using the Palmetto Heroes program can cost no more than $300,000.

In most counties, buyers are treated as first-time buyers as long as they don't own another residence at the time they complete the purchase.

In some counties, buyers must not have owned a home during the past three years, to count as first-time buyers and qualify for Palmetto Heroes. Those counties are Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Lexington, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, and York.

The details of what it means to be in one of the Palmetto Heroes job categories can be found at schousing.com. For example, having a contract to begin teaching counts, for being a full-time classroom teacher.

There are income limits for the program, and they vary by county and by family size, but this is not a low-income program. The income limit in most counties for a family of one or two is $79,560, well above average for South Carolina households. In some counties, including Berkeley and Dorchester, the limit is above $97,000.

Of course, rules and red tape are involved, but the reward is up to $12,000.

The money is meant to help with down payments, and it comes in the form of a forgivable secondary loan. There's no interest, and no payments are owed by the buyer.

After 10 years, the loan is forgiven. If the home buyer decides to sell before 10 years, then they would have to repay all of the money, but no interest would be charged.

So, best case it's free money. Worst case, it's an interest-free loan that could make a dream of buying a house possible.

Funding for the program is limited. It's estimated to be enough to finance between 200 and 300 home purchases, so those interested should apply quickly.