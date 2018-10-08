How sweet it is: A relative upstart has taken the top spot among treats that South Carolinians dish out to trick-or-treaters on one of the candy industry's biggest days of the year.
Skittles — the fruit-flavored mixture of sugar, corn syrup, artificial flavoring and other ingredients — is the No. 1 Halloween candy for Palmetto State residents, according to a new study from the online retailer CandyStore.com.
A product of Mars Inc., the Skittles brand made its U.S. debut in 1982. This year, it supplanted candy corn as the most doled-out confectionary on Oct. 31 in South Carolina, CandyStore.com said.
Nearly 119,000 pounds of Skittles are consumed statewide around Halloween, either to the delight or chagrin of the dental community. Candy corn, a fall staple that's been around since the 1800s, finished second this year at 97,610 pounds. Rounding out the top three: Just Borns' cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales, at 39,738 pounds.
Roughly 179 million Americans will celebrate Halloween this year, spending an average of $27 apiece on sweet treats. More than half of parents stash some of that candy away for themselves, according to the study.
The last straws
A well-known seafood dining chain with more than a dozen South Carolina restaurants is the latest to curb its use of plastic straws.
Red Lobster announced last week it will no longer automatically provide them with drink orders starting next month, saying customers will have to ask their servers for one. And by late 2020, the chain plans to start replacing plastic straws with an alternative that's easier on the environment.
Orlando, Fla.-based Red Lobster estimated that the new policy will eliminate 150 million plastic straws annually from its more than 700 locations. CEO Kim Lopdrup called the change a meaningful step in the the company's commitment to preserving the world's oceans and marine life.
Red Lobster has 13 South Carolina restaurants, including one each in West Ashley and North Charleston.
It's vodka, honey
A honey producer from Georgia and a Charleston-based liquor brand are looking to generate some buzz.
Savannah Bee Co. has collaborated with Dixie Vodka to infuse the alcohol with some sweetness. The result is Dixie Wildflower Honey Vodka. It uses the honey maker's Georgia Wildflower Honey to provide "a hint of sweetness," according to a joint announcement from the companies.
Part of the proceeds from the new vodka benefit The Bee Cause Project, which works to increase the number of bee hives in the region and educate the public on their environmental importance.
Rolling out this month, the vodka will initially be available in major retailers, bars and restaurants in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky, before expanding across the region through the holidays.
Golf attire
A South Carolina clothing brand has teed up a deal as the "Official Style" sponsor of the state's only regularly scheduled PGA Tour stop.
Greenville-based Southern Tide recently inked the agreement with the RBC Heritage held each spring at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. It's the first time the Heritage Classic Foundation has partnered with a lifestyle apparel brand.
Next year, tournament staffers will be outfitted in items from Southern Tide’s T3 golf collection during the April 15-21 event. Volunteers also will sport some of the latest offerings, and the brand will roll out a custom Heritage-inspired design, with a take on the tournament’s signature tartan plaid theme.
Southern Tide is available at more than 850 retail locations across the country, including its signature store in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and other shops in the Charleston region.
Cooler capital
Yeti Coolers Inc., which plans to open a retail store on King Street, is taking a second run at going public.
Parent company Yeti Holdings Inc. recently filed papers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it seeks to raise up to $100 million in capital in an initial public offering. Nasdaq predicts that figure is a placeholder for an IPO that could raise more than $300 million.
Yeti Holdings first filed to raise the same amount in 2016, but pulled back because of unfavorable "market conditions."
The Austin-based cooler maker only operates one flagship store now, out of its home city, but is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence with stores in Chicago and Charleston. The company plans to list it shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YETI," according to its filing.