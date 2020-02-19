SC Supreme Court says Charleston cruise terminal opponents should be heard

The state's Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt a blow to plans for a new cruise ship terminal in Charleston, ruling that residents living near the proposed site at Union Pier have a right to oppose the terminal in court.
The 4-to-1 ruling overturns an Administrative Law Court order in 2014 that said the residents can't bring legal action because they can't prove they would be impacted by pollution and traffic they claim would result from the terminal's construction.
A majority of Supreme Court justices, however, said affidavits and other court filings show the neighbors' concerns "are not speculative" and that they should have been allowed to present their side.
The decision sends the case back to the Administrative Law Court, which must hold a hearing to decide whether a permit issued for the terminal by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control should be reviewed.
The ruling also reverses a $9,300 payment the Administrative Law Court said the terminal opponents must pay as a sanction for filing a "frivolous" request for a hearing.
John Few was the only dissenting Supreme Court justice. In his opinion, he wrote the "South of Broad residents driving this action" are no more affected than he would be if he visited downtown Charleston. He also questioned the pollution claims, adding residents "should be required to answer with scientific proof" whether they are accurate.
Blan Holman, the Southern Environmental Law Center attorney who presented the neighbor’s case before the Supreme Court in June, said it's not an attack on the cruise ship industry but an attempt to balance the industry's growth in Charleston with residents' health and the city's charm.
"It’s a victory for South Carolinians who want to participate in the permitting of polluting facilities that impact them," Holman said. "This decision restores the right to participate and that’s a good thing for South Carolina families and businesses who want to make sure that neighboring facilities are cleaning up their mess."
Calls to attorney Chad Johnston, who represented DHEC at the Supreme Court in September, were not immediately returned.
The State Ports Authority wants to build a new terminal to replace its aging, 1970s-era facility located a few hundred yards south of the proposed site. The terminal is used primarily by Carnival Cruise Line, which operates year-round trips on its Sunshine pleasure ship. Other cruise lines have ports of call at the terminal.
This week's decision comes as the authority is negotiating a contract with Carnival that would keep the cruise line in Charleston for at least another 20 years. Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said such a long-term deal is not dependent on a new terminal.
"They love this market, they're very successful in this market and the Sunshine has been a big hit for them," Newsome said of Carnival.
Tommie Robertson, one of the neighbors opposing the new terminal, said she can look out of one window of her home and see children running around an open field playing soccer. Out of the other window, she sees docked cruise ships with engines running and smoke billowing.
"Of course I’m elated and I think this is a very just decision," Robertson said of the court ruling. "This very much impacts a lot of folks and to me it doesn’t make any sense to have a source of air pollution that is being placed in the midst of high-density residential properties and a public park where you can’t smoke a cigarette."
The ruling "has far greater ramifications than just a singular issue," said Winslow Hastie, president & CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation.
"Residents should have a fundamental right to challenge governmental decisions on issues that affect their communities, particularly if those issues have adverse impacts on their quality of life," Hastie said.
DHEC previously issued a permit that would authorize structural changes to an existing warehouse at Union Pier, the construction of two covered staging areas to handle passengers and luggage and the installation of five clusters of concrete pilings to support three elevators and two escalators. Opponents sought a review of that permit at the Administrative Law Court level, setting up the current legal challenge.
In addition to the state permit, the authority will need federal approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to build the terminal. Opponents have challenged that in federal court and no hearings are scheduled in that case.