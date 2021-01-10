SC stocks were a losing bet in 2020, for the most part

The hollowed-out group of publicly traded companies that call South Carolina home left investors with an empty feeling for the most part last year.
The shares of just four of the 16 Palmetto State businesses that are listed on a major U.S. stock exchange ended 2020 higher than where they started 12 months earlier.
As for the rest, they logged declines ranging from about 4 percent to nearly 10 times that. On average, the group dropped 13 percent in market value, compared to a 12 percent gain the prior year.
The bottom line was that a buy-local approach to stock-picking didn't pay off in 2020, when the larger and much more diversified Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes delivered heady returns of 43.6 percent and 16.3 percent, respectively.
Followers of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fared OK with a 7.2 percent gain to the upside in an otherwise dreary year that included a broad-based springtime swoon in stock prices as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
The state's newest publicly traded company set the pace among the South Carolina peer group in 2020.
Goose Creek-based HireQuest Inc., a Nasdaq-listed provider of temporary labor and other staffing services, was up nearly 45 percent when the closing bell rang on Dec. 31. Its thinly traded stock ended the year north of $10.
The next top gainer hails from Rock Hill. 3D Systems Inc., a developer and manufacturer of three-dimensional printing technology, took it on the chin in 2019 when its stock tumbled 14 percent. But it rebounded last year, climbing nearly 19 percent.
Not far behind was World Acceptance Corp, a longtime Greenville-based payday lender with 1,200 storefronts in 16 states. Its shares rose 17 percent in 2020.
The only other South Carolina company to end the year out of the red was another consumer finance play from the Upstate: Regional Management Corp., which is headquartered in Greer, barely broke even by eking out a modest 1.5 percent gain.
As for the biggest loser, that distinction goes to a clothing company that showed what the market giveth, it also can taketh away, at least partly.
Delta Apparel Inc., the owner of Salt Life and Coast brands, skyrocketed 80 percent in 2019, making it the fastest grower in the state based on that metric. The Greenville company relinquished some of those gains last year, when its stock tumbled 37 percent.
In a state that's never been home to an abundance of publicly traded companies, the shrinking lineup of homegrown stocks saw two notable exits in 2020, both from the banking industry.
South State Corp., formerly of Orangeburg and later of Columbia, can still be bought and sold on the Nasdaq under its "SSB" ticker symbol. But it technically became a Florida stock in mid-2020 after the company's $2.3 billion marriage to CenterState Bank that relocated the corporate headquarters east of Tampa.
Similarly, the owner of the CresCom franchise also high-tailed it out of South Carolina last year. But in that case the stock did not survive the move. Shares of Carolina Financial Corp. were delisted after West Virginia's United Bank swooped in and bought up the Charleston-based lender for $818 million.