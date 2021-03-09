SC steel mill's parent looks to 'bridge the gap' after its financier collapses

Georgetown mill owner Liberty Steel said Tuesday it has enough money to continue operating in the short term following the collapse of its top financial backer.

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency in Britain on March 8. Clients of the London-based firm included GFG Alliance, the U.K.-based owner of Liberty Steel, which has operations around the world.

"We have adequate funding for our current needs while we bridge the gap to refinancing the business," Sanjeev Gupta, the billionaire owner of GFG Alliance, said in a written statement.

Gupta sought to ease concerns of steelworkers after Greensill announced it was seeking England's equivalent to bankruptcy. Greensill said in a court filing that GFG Allliance has started to default on its debt payments.

"Securing alternative long-term funding is progressing well but will take some time to organize," according to Gupta's statement.

The financial problems likely won't have an immediate impact on the Georgetown mill, which has been idled for nearly a year following a drop in demand for steel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The site also needs a new electric arc furnace, which would cost about $25 million, and other upgrades.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Liberty Steel spokesman Andrew Mitchell has said further operations at the South Carolina wire rod plant are unsustainable in its current condition. He told The Post and Courier last month there's been no change in the situation after roughly 130 workers were laid off last year. A small staff has remained at the mill to oversee maintenance.

Greensill's collapse occurred after the financial services group said it lost insurance for its debt repackaging division. Without that coverage, the company said, it was no longer able to sell debt-backed securities to investors.

Liberty Steel bought the 51-year-old Georgetown mill's assets in 2017 from ArcelorMittal and restarted the Front Street factory in June 2018. It never reached full production before what it termed a temporary shutdown in April 2020. The company recently settled a pair of lawsuits filed by suppliers that said they weren't being paid.

Liberty Steel, which has about 5,000 employees overseas, also operates an aging electric arc furnace steel plant in Illinois. GFG Alliance owns more than 200 manufacturing locations in 12 countries, focusing on a range of businesses from steel plants to a bicycle manufacturer, that employ about 35,000 workers.