SC state-supported accelerator invests $1.5 million in startups targeting COVID-19

While many businesses have fought to keep lines of revenue open during the coronavirus pandemic, some of South Carolina's technology companies have found new ones. South Carolina's state-supported tech accelerator is stepping in with aid for companies with COVID-19 solutions.
The S.C. Research Authority announced last week it has sent $1.5 million to businesses that have come up with new ways to battle the coronavirus.
Recipients include Citibot, a Charleston company that is offering municipalities a text alert service; Elastrin Therapeutics, a Greenville-based biotech startup whose therapy repairs lung function; and Precision Genetics, another Greenville company that is testing for COVID-19.
Eight companies received coronavirus-related grants from SCRA. Each of the companies was already in SCRA's portfolio.
“Our mission of fueling South Carolina’s innovation economy includes answering the call to help during this COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our current client companies were already providing or developing solutions related to COVID-19 while others quickly pivoted to address the pandemic," Bob Quinn, SCRA's executive director, said in a statement. "We are proud to be able to provide the support necessary to maximize the impact of these solutions."
Pure Aqua Solution, headquartered in Charleston, received a $50,000 grant.
Paul Echausse, CEO of Pure Aqua, said the company was founded about two years ago, and markets products that clean water and the environment. It employs roughly a dozen people in North Carolina and South Carolina.
One of the systems that Pure Aqua markets, called Paerosol, sprays a fine, dry aerosol mist throughout a building or room and is proven to kill the coronavirus.
"As everybody is coming back to work, the safety of employees and the safety of children and the safety of teachers is paramount," Echausse said. "Our technology allows a much more effective, thorough cleaning of the work environment at an attractive price point."
Echausse said Paerosol is just one of the sanitation solutions the company offers. He said the firm is using its SCRA grant mostly to purchase needed equipment.
Companies including Pure Aqua are enrolled in SCRA's S.C. Launch program, a nonprofit arm of the organization that shepherds startups through their early days and provides loans and grants.
In the first half of the year, SCRA said it had distributed $1.6 million in investments to South Carolina startups, with 20 companies receiving checks. Those investments are separate from the coronavirus-related funds.
SCRA has also granted money to other startups that needed a boost due to lost money during the pandemic.