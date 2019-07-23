COLUMBIA — Less than two years since its founding, South Carolina educational technology startup Vän Robotics is stepping into the marketplace, offering up for sale 700 robots capable of tutoring elementary students in math.

The company's maiden round of sales in October will be focused on schools and after-school programs, said CEO Laura Boccanfuso. For $999, groups like YMCAs and Boys and Girls Clubs, as well as school districts, will be able to purchase the company's robot, named Abii.

Boccanfuso said many after-school groups are switching to a STEM focus to better prepare the students they serve.

"Our robot fits right in with their programs," she said.

Those not sold to educational programs can be purchased privately for $599 for use by up to three children.

To make this leap, Vän raised $622,000 in seed funding, including $200,000 from the SC Launch state program.

“The combination of artificial intelligence and curriculum-based lessons that are delivered by a friendly robot is the perfect educational tool for young children," Lee MacIlwinen, SC Launch regional manager, said in a statement.

Among the users of the newly minted robots will be about 500 students participating in Vän's third pilot study testing its product's effectiveness. With two previous studies, some 200 students already have been pilot tested using Abii to date. This latest round of participants will stretch from Western states, like California and Colorado, through Midwestern states, like Ohio, to the East Coast, in places like New Jersey and New Hampshire. In South Carolina, Richland County Public Library has considered signing on.

"We hadn't anticipated having so much interest," Boccanfuso said.

Boccanfuso said this pilot round is assessing Abii on a larger scale than previous studies, comparing its use in school versus after-school programming and across geographic locations and economies.

"If a student isn't really paying attention to the thing we're teaching, there's very little chance they're going to learn," Boccanfuso said.

That's why Abii is equipped with performance and attention-tracking capabilities. If the robot registers that a student isn't paying attention — maybe they get a number of problems wrong in a row — it can pause the lesson and suggest a break, play a game or stop the lesson for later. Or, if it senses that a student is not looking at the screen at a critical moment in the lesson, it can speak, recalling their attention.

Machine learning is then used to customize the robot's tutoring style to each student. The robot pulls data from interactions with an individual, as well as from a database of all students using Vän's products, determining what the best performers are doing to succeed. The more Abii users they get, the better the robots will get at working with students.

"It adapts to the student, which is really, really critical, making sure every opportunity to learn is identified and acted upon," Boccanfuso said.

While Vän is limiting its initial production to 700, Boccanfuso said the company is already working on several large contracts for next year, expecting to manufacture another 3,000 robots for the 2020-21 school year. She said they are planning another fundraising round next spring.

Vän also is expanding the number of teachers it employs to design lesson plans for Abii — going from about 10 to 20 recruited educators this fall — and developing a reading curriculum for the spring.

Boccanfuso is hopeful Abii will help solve the issue of teachers not being able to provide one-on-one attention to every student every day by having students work with the robot a few times a week and help struggling students catch up. She also wants to keep it affordable to get the technology into the schools that could benefit the most.

"We're really still an early stage company," Boccanfuso said, so they're starting with those districts that can afford it, but planning to offer grants in the future as the technology improves.