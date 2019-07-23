Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.