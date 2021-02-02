SC staffing business buys Texas firm for $17.3M, expanding US footprint

A Goose Creek company that manages temporary workers and on-demand employment needs is acquiring a long-time Texas-based staffing firm in a $17.3 million deal that further expands its footprint throughout the country.

HireQuest, which is the newest publicly traded business headquartered in South Carolina, announced this week that it is buying Snelling Staffing, which was started in 1951.

The acquisition is expected to close at the end of the month.

The deal gives HireQuest, which is valued at more than $170 million on Wall Street, an additional 48 locations in 19 states.

The Snelling offices, which helped other businesses hire temporary workers and contract employees, generated $95 million last year, or about $1.98 million each, on average, according to a written statement.

“For more than 60 years, the Snelling name has been synonymous with staffing excellence," HireQuest CEO Rick Hermanns said in Monday's announcement. "We believe this acquisition will build on the strong foundation laid by both companies by allowing us not only to expand more fully into commercial staffing, but also to broaden our geographic reach to new states.”

He added that the plan is to "maintain and advance" the established Snelling trade name.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

HireQuest already had built a large business after its $26.7 million merger with Command Center in mid-2019. The deal made the combined business a Nasdaq-listed public company.

The stock jumped 22 percent after the Snelling deal was announced. HireQuest closed at $12.79 on Tuesday, giving it a nearly 28 percent gain for the year.

In an investor presentation last month, HireQuest said it had 138 U.S. offices in 30 states and Washington D.C.

Most of the locations are owned and operated by franchisees who work with more than 6,000 customers in industries ranging from construction to manufacturing to waste management

Hermann told The Post and Courier on Tuesday that the demand from some sectors, such as hospitality, has been reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding downturn in the economy. On the flip side, requests for the company's services is strong among logistics companies and warehouse operators, he said.