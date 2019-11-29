COLUMBIA — Chuck Curry worked for Foot Locker until age 21 when he and his cousin, Theron Stephens, decided to go into the sneaker business for themselves.

They noticed sneaker fans were willing to pay thousands of dollars for hard-to-find shoes and willing to trade up quickly for new hot models.

Curry used his employee discount to buy the first stock for their store, the Sneaker Gods, in 2015. That initial inventory went out the door in 48 hours.

Now he has stores in Columbia, Orangeburg and Augusta, with another one to open soon in Charlotte.

"You hypothetically can buy something for $40 from somebody who doesn't know what they have and then you re-sell it for $500 because it's really worth that," Curry said.

Other resale spots have sprung up in South Carolina, catering to sneakerheads, as fans are known, looking for that special pair in what has become a hot collectible. Sneakerheads are looking for scarce shoes designed by top professional basketball players and popular hip-hop stars.

Often shoppers hunt for a style they like or want to round out their collections. Finding the right shoes can sometimes mean paying up to 10 times above list price for a new pair, even if that means getting a clean but used model of what they want.

Across the country, the market for sneaker resales has grown into a market valued from $300 million to $1 billion nationwide, according to a recent report in GQ magazine.

For the five stores around Columbia serving sneaker fans, the pace of trade is brisk.

Those who come in to get shoes often come back within a month to trade them in for something else, according to Joseph Scarlett, manager of Cola Kicks, a sneaker shop in the city's Five Points neighborhood.

Fans sometimes try to quickly resell a hot sneaker for a higher price or keep valuable shoes in their collections without damaging them by wearing them.

A trade-and-resale market allows shoppers to get shoes they might not otherwise be able to afford, Scarlett said.

“Not everybody can go to the store and spend $100 to $200 on a pair of sneakers, so they can get their hands on a more exclusive sneaker by trading in what they had," he said.

The need for the hot design among some sneakerheads can send prices soaring like Michael Jordan during his playing days with the Chicago Bulls. A pair of the classic Nike Jordan 1's in near-new condition and in a sought-after size can sell for more than $1,000, even though the retail price was about $200 to $300.

Curry of The Sneaker Gods on Elmwood Avenue said that the highest price for a shoe in the past year was for a pair of adidas designed by rapper Kanye West; the Yeezys sold for $6,000.

The store sold those shoes at a convention of sneaker fans in Atlanta. Many times at such events, another shoe re-seller will buy the store's entire inventory, Curry said, looking to re-sell it themselves.

“You might have a reseller who is ready to come and buy your entire table for the right price,” Curry said.

Cola Kicks was started by two USC students in a small space on Rosewood Drive before moving to the larger space in Five Points near the university campus. That location has meant a big increase in walk-in browsing.

Stores such as Cola Kicks and The Sneaker Gods don't have deals to original shoes from manufacturers at the retail price; the trade in sneakers is so vigorous that their used inventory turns over quickly anyway. Curry said that it's likely that 80 percent of his inventory will head out the door within two weeks.

Someone who buys a really hot shoe, such as the Jordans designed by hip-hop star Travis Scott, is likely to realize they can make several hundred dollars selling the shoes for far above their sticker price of $160, Curry said.

Stores like his will buy them and try to price them to make a solid profit on a shoe that can range up to $1,000, depending on the size and design.

Instagram is a huge venue for the sneaker trade. Both The Sneaker Gods and Cola Kicks have more than 19,000 followers and get hundreds of thousands of views for their shoes. Instagram browsers can spot some sneakers they like and click right through the retail site to buy them, Curry said.

Having a physical location so sneakerheads can check out the shoes and apparel for offer still is important, as powerful as the internet is.

“If you have a storefront where people can come touch, feel and see the product, then it brings more customers,” Curry said.

Shoppers also can get some assurance that the shoes being offered actually are what they are purported to be. Often, people go online and don't end up getting what they paid for, with fraud a common problem, Joseph said.

The internet is a constant presence as a retail competitor, but both retailers say that they offer better-than-internet prices to keep shoes moving. Shoppers also come looking for the latest thing that is sold out from retailers or shoes from 2010 that aren't on most shelves anymore.

“We have shoes you can’t get at the mall," Scarlett said.