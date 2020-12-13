SC small businesses most at risk for pandemic-related lawsuits, study shows

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees are facing a greater number of coronavirus-related lawsuits than their larger counterparts, and while South Carolina has seen just a handful of legal challenges so far, national trends indicate the Palmetto State could experience more COVID-19 court filings in coming months.

Stephen Mitchell, an attorney who specializes in employment law with the Fisher Phillips firm in Columbia, said he "would not rest easy" because of the relatively small number of cases so far.

"Litigation trends, no matter what they are, they start in California and New York and Florida and then they work their way into states with smaller populations," he said.

As of last week, 11 lawsuits had been filed in South Carolina courts over actions employers have taken related to COVID-19 health and safety issues, according to a national database Fisher Phillips is keeping.

About half of them involve businesses with 50 or fewer employees. Nationwide, 37 percent of coronavirus-related lawsuits have been filed against businesses in that category — by far the largest percentage of any business size.

Mitchell said many small employers don't have a personnel staff or the tools to navigate employment laws made more complicated by the pandemic. Many of them are also in survival mode — too busy to stave off closure to keep up to speed on workplace regulations.

In one South Carolina case, for example, a worker who had tested positive for COVID-19 was told she had to stay home until she received a negative test result. The employer then refused to pay her while she was on leave and awaiting a negative test. The worker claims her boss violated a recent federal law that requires employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to quarantined employees.

"I think sometimes employers get caught up in just handling a situation that's so fluid," Mitchell said. "They're trying to adapt. And sometimes, they may — accidentally or not — fail to completely think through some of the employment protections that are out there."

Some of the most populous states have seen the largest number of lawsuits. California courts, for example, are handling 246 cases filed since mid-March, according to the Fisher Phillips database. New Jersey accounts for 157 complaints while 104 have been lodged in Florida.

All told, more than 1,200 cases involving COVID-19 employment issues have been filed across the country. About one-third have been filed in federal courts, with the rest on state court dockets.

The health care industry is the primary target for most of the litigation — including in South Carolina — followed by manufacturers and retailers.

"Employers for healthcare organizations occupy the virtual tip of the spear when it comes to the battle against the coronavirus," the Fisher Phillips study states. "Health care entities have robust compliance obligations when it comes to PPE and other safety measures, and employers in the healthcare field have faced innumerable challenges adjusting to the new reality of a pandemic society while still balancing their HR responsibilities."

Mitchell said employers can run afoul of the law even when they think they are doing the right thing, such as furloughing older workers because they might be more at risk from COVID-19 or bringing younger people back from a layoff first because they are seen as having less risk.

"It's important for employers to recognize that this current situation doesn't insulate them from existing rules," he said.

Employers need to adopt clear, written guidelines that address COVID-19 concerns, apply those standards evenly among all workers and communicate the rules clearly so everyone understands what is expected, Fisher Phillips recommends.

"If employees don't feel like they're being kept in the dark, they're less likely to file a lawsuit," Mitchell said. "I think employees understand that this is a once in a lifetime event and everybody's doing the best they can. I think they just need to know that their employer is thinking about them, is putting their interests first and communicating that with them."

What's in the box?

The Federal Maritime Commission last week said it will open an investigation into whether ocean carriers are focusing on taking empty containers from U.S. ports and leaving loaded ones with U.S-made goods at the dock. The reason for favoring "empties" could be a surge of exports from China during the coronavirus, leaving that country with a shortage of shipping boxes to fill.

The practice is hurting the U.S. agriculture industry because fewer empties are being repositioned to interior farmlands. Instead, they're are being expedited back to Asia, shutting farmers out of the global marketplace, said commission chairman Michael Khouri.

The S.C. State Ports Authority is paid the same amount of money whether an export container is empty or full. And while empty exports surged last month, so did the loaded variety.

At the Port of Charleston, 45,090 empty containers were shipped abroad in November — a 31 percent increase over the same month last year and the highest total since the fiscal year started July 1. At the same time, 64,447 outbound containers were loaded with goods — or nearly 3 percent more than last year.

Every other month this fiscal year has seen declines in both empty and loaded exports compared to a year ago.

The Federal Maritime Commission says the problem is most acute at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach and New York and New Jersey.

"We are looking into all potential — I repeat — all potential responsive actions, including a review of whether such ocean carriers’ actions are in full compliance with the Shipping Act and more specifically the various "prohibited acts" section of the act," Khouri said.

The commission did not provide a timetable for when the investigation might be completed.