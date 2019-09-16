South Carolina will be putting an extra $50 in the pockets of many taxpayers in time for the holiday shopping season.

The S.C. Department of Revenue said Monday that the roughly $61 million tax windfall from a $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot will be carved up and disbursed by Dec. 2.

Lawmakers approved rebate checks earlier this year. More than 1 million taxpayers in South Carolina are expected to qualify.

Among other requirements, the Department of Revenue said eligible recipients must submit a state income tax return before Oct. 15. They also must have had a 2018 South Carolina tax liability of least $50.

Couples who have filed or will file jointly will receive one rebate check.

Qualified taxpayers who have moved since completing their 2018 taxes should notify the Revenue Department.

Out-of-state residents who paid South Carolina income taxes last year also are eligible for the rebates, which will be paid in form of paper checks to be delivered by mail at an estimated cost of $700,000.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at an Upstate convenience store in October.

After months of speculation, the winner emerged from the shadows in March. She chose the lump-sum option when she collected the $861 million prize, triggering an immediate $61.4 million tax bill from the state. She has not been publicly identified.

The rebates include an additional $6 million from other tax collections.