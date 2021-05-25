SC 'serial fraudster' sentenced to 9 years in prison

It started eight years ago with a $212,000 car loan.

It ended with a lengthy stint behind bars for a Mount Pleasant man described as a free-spending serial fraudster.

Cameron Banks, 36, who also went by Reggie Staggers and Roy Hamilton, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his latest crime spree, acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Rhett DeHart announced May 25.

Prosecutors traced his web of financial schemes to 2013, when he submitted a bogus loan application to buy a luxury Bentley sedan for $212,034.

The following year, Banks went to work for a Pawleys Island dentist. He then stole his employer's identity and submitted falsified forms on behalf of patients in 2014 to obtain at least $114,000 in financing, which led to his original 2017 indictment.

"While the funds were supposed to be used for dental procedures, few people received any dental work," DeHart's office said. "Banks transferred most of the funds into his personal bank accounts for his own use."

Then, from 2015 to 2018, he sent falsified information to the U.S. Department of Transportation while applying to operate a fleet of commercial vehicles.

Investigators learned that Banks, who was free on bond, had been running a Ponzi-like truck-leasing scheme that took in about $287,000 from at least 32 victims, many of whom "experienced substantial financial hardship after investing their life savings," DeHart's office said.

"Under the lease agreements, Banks would provide the truck, the driver, and the insurance, and in exchange, investors were promised a majority of the profits. In reality, Banks spent the investment funds on personal expenses, including car leases, jewelry and travel."

The government said Banks began stealing personal identities and submitting fake documents "at a young age" in the Georgetown area when he went by Reggie Staggers, his birth name, leading to a "lifetime of undeterred forgery, theft and deception."

His previously had been convicted for forgery, tax evasion and other crimes, DeHart's office said.

“Banks is a serial fraudster who has already demonstrated, not once but repeatedly, that he will not obey conditions of court-ordered supervision and that he will continue to commit fraud crimes," prosecutors said in court filings in 2019. "This is not merely argument. It is indisputable based on his conduct.”

Banks was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge David Norton to 108 month, followed by three years in a supervised release program.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Transportation, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, and the S.C. Department of Revenue.