SC Sen. Tim Scott has a 'biting' remark about PPP expansion plan

Expanding the Paycheck Protection Program to the smallest of small businesses is the apple of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's eye.
The issue arose last week as Senate Democrats were discussing a potential bill authorizing a second round of forgivable loans under the pandemic relief plan that has distributed more than $500 billion to employers so far.
The Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act would apply to companies with fewer than 1,000 workers that saw their revenue tumble by at least half because of COVID-19 and expect to run through what’s left of their original loans.
Speaking at a small business committee meeting, Scott, a South Carolina Republican and onetime Charleston insurance agency owner, asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration chief Jovita Carranza whether they sense “an appetite for folks to perhaps see another four weeks of the PPP in addition to what they already have?"
The senior Trump administration officials were open to the idea.
"Every single small business owner that I spoke to around the country had the exact same words: Without the paycheck protection program, they would not have survived," Scott said. "Many are asking about a second bite of that apple."
Rx transfers
An Upstate-founded supermarket chain that's being phased out of existence is dispensing with its pharmacy operations.
Bi-Lo grocery stores in the Charleston area and across South Carolina are in the process of transferring their prescription drug arms to CVS and Walgreens.
The food chain's supermarket at 3125 Bees Ferry Road is a case in point: It posted a sign saying its in-house pharmacy will close Monday, with all accounts being transferred to CVS.
The move was announced earlier this month by Bi-Lo parent Southeastern Grocers. It said it will divest itself of all of the chain's pharmacies and begin the transition by this coming Wednesday.
In that same announcement, Southeastern said it's doing away with the Bi-Lo brand, which was created in the early 1960s in Greenville. As part of the retrenchment, it's selling more than 60 of its supermarkets to rival Food Lion, which will rename them next spring.
Southeastern has said it's trying to sell the Bi-Los that Food Lion isn't buying, including the Bees Ferry location and five others in the Charleston region. They could go dark if no takers emerge. No closings have been announced.
Citadel select
The Citadel can call dibs on the newly hired CEO of a publicly traded distributor of flooring, cabinets and other interior building products.
L. William Varner Jr., who goes by Bill, was named chief executive officer of Atlanta-based Select Interior Concepts Inc. on Tuesday. His appointment took effect immediately and included a $500,000 annual base salary and 1 million restricted stock options.
Previously, Varner was the boss at United Subcontractors Inc., one of the largest insulation services providers in the U.S. He has more than 30 years of management experience in the manufacturing and service sectors.
Varner’s education background includes a bachelor’s degree from the Charleston military college, where he graduated with the Class of 1973. He listed Greenville as home in a yearbook, and he remains a financial benefactor to his alma mater.
In a boost for liberal arts majors, Varner didn’t study business during as a cadet. His degree is in modern languages.
His new gig is at a national company with $610 million in revenue last year that operates a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under several brands, including AG&M, Modul and Pental. Its stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol SIC. Citing the coronavirus outbreak, Select Interior recently wrapped up a strategic review of ways to “enhance shareholder value” that included talks with potential buyers.
"My focus will be on driving profitable growth, exceeding the expectations of our customers, and building shareholder value,” Varner said in a statement Tuesday. “It's a great opportunity and I'm eager to get started.”
Up in the air
Frontier Airlines is adding new flights for South Carolina's coastal tourism business.
The Denver-based carrier will add a route between Newark Liberty International Airport and Myrtle Beach International three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, starting July 2.
That same day, the airline will tack on twice-weekly flights between Philadelphia and the Grand Strand on Thursday and Sunday.
Higher office
A South Carolina family doctor who grew up in the small town of Newberry is about to become the president of one of the largest medical lobbying groups in the country.
Dr. Gerald Harmon is among the senior leadership at Tidelands Health, a nonprofit health system with two hospitals along the Grand Strand. He became chairman of the American Medical Association in 2017 and now has been selected as the organization's president-elect, a term he will serve for a year.
Harmon, who's been on the AMA board since 2013, will assume the full role of president next June.
“I am honored to be elected by my peers as president-elect of an organization dedicated to driving the future of medicine and improving health care for patients and physicians,” Harmon said in a statement.
Harmon received his degrees at the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina. He's also medical director of Georgetown County schools.
The South Carolina native is about to lead an organization that spent $20.9 million on lobbying in 2019, the seventh most of any organization in the country, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The AMA spends roughly equally on Democrats and Republicans.