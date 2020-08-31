SC Sen. Lindsey Graham turns TikTok tech broker

If Microsoft and Walmart end up buying the popular China-owned video app Tik Tok, users can thank, among others, a concerned relative of South Carolina’s senior U.S. senator.
In an interview last week with Vanity Fair, Sen. Lindsey Graham took credit for helping to broker the prospective deal. He said the ball started rolling when Fox News host Sean Hannity called him after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would ban the app.
“His daughter’s crying. They’re going to do away with TikTok,” Graham recalled.
He then fielded a similar call from a niece, and another from retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
“So my niece, General Petraeus and Sean Hannity’s daughter, there must be something about TikTok,” said Graham, who's being challenged this year by Democrat Jaime Harrison. “So I got smart real quick.”
Yet another call came from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who noted that 100 million Americans use the app, and that most of them are young. And, presumably, some are registered voters.
Graham said he then reached out to the White House, telling Trump he was right to be worried about the Chinese government accessing the data TikTok collects on its U.S users.
“But if you shut down this site, you’re going to get kicked in the ass by a bunch of young people. Bad decision,” Graham said he told the commander in chief. He then suggested that a U.S. company buy it.
As of Friday, Microsoft with Walmart were still negotiating to buy the app, which could fetch as much as $40 billion.
“If TikTok is saved, you can thank me," Graham told Vanity Fair's Peter Hamby.
Yorktown: All set for Xmas
A World War II-era aircraft carrier that's docked in Charleston Harbor is ready for its close-up — as a set for a Hallmark Channel holiday flick.
The cable network will be filming an original Christmas movie on the USS Yorktown, the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant announced on social media last week.
The plot is still under wraps, but the film will be set on the ship itself. A photo of Hallmark production crew members on a visit to the historic Navy vessel last week was shared with the post.
Filming will be sometime in the fall, and the production will air during Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" which this year starts Oct. 23.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought most Hollywood productions to a halt, the Hallmark Channel plans to release 23 original movies over the holidays. Another 17 will debut on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel for a total of 40, the same record-setting number the networks put out in 2019.
A taste for suites
A New Jersey company that bought a North Charleston hotel three years ago has checked out of the investment.
DC Hospitality sold the Candlewoods Suites near Northwoods Mall for $10.17 million to affiliates of Sandpiper Lodging Trust this month. On a per-key basis, the 125-room property at 2117 Northwoods Blvd. fetched about $81,400.
The mid-priced lodging had a rocky time out of the gates. It was built in 2007 at an estimated cost of $15 million, right before the financial crisis crushed the economy. With debts of $12.3 million, the property went into foreclosure in 2012 and was repossessed by the bank.
A Florida group bought the four-story hotel for $7.6 million in 2013 and renovated it before selling to DC Hospitality in a 2017 deal valued at $8.75 million. At the same time, DC Hospitality acquired a 124-unit Candlewood Suites in Bluffton, also for $8.75 million, that it sold to Sandpiper for about $9.9 million on Aug. 5.
The two acquisitions are the first in the Palmetto State for the Richmond, Va.-based acquirer.
“We have targeted the Charleston and coastal South Carolina market as an area with exciting long-term demographic advantages, and we are pleased to be able to acquire two quality assets in these markets,” Sandpiper founder P. Carter Rise said in a written statement.
Steve Davidson of DC Hospitality said the two sales were "the realization of a highly successful investment."
Bank note
Wells Fargo has pruned back its Flowertown footprint.
The banking giant closed a longstanding branch at 805 Bacons Bridge Road on Aug. 12, according to a recent filing with federal regulators. It applied to shut down the Summerville office in February.
The 4,000-square-foot Dorchester County building had housed a bank for more than 27 years, starting with First Union in early 1993 and later Wachovia. The two North Carolina-based lenders merged in 2001, and Wells Fargo snapped up the combined financial institution about seven years later, during the financial crisis of 2008.
The Bacons Bridge Road closing leaves the San Francisco-based banking giant with two retail branches with Summerville addresses, at 406 N. Main St. and at 10106 Dorchester Road.
Since the start of the year, Wells Fargo has notified the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to darken three other South Carolina offices, in Anderson, Lancaster and Leesville. It also filed plans to establish one new location in the state. It's in Clemson.