Two competing sandwich spread makers, including one tied to the founder of Duke's Mayonnaise, apparently have found the recipe for compromise.
Duke Foods, the 100-year-old creation of mayonnaise maven Eugenia Duke, last week obtained a permanent injunction in a lawsuit involving Knott's Fine Foods that alleged the theft of secret recipes and financial information by a former salesman.
Salesman Wyatt Howard and his new employer deny any wrongdoing. Greenville-based Duke fired Howard one day before he would have been eligible for a six-figure commission check.
Duke previously dropped its claims against Knott's when the Paris, Tenn., food firm agreed it wouldn't use any of the purportedly purloined paperwork — not that it had any to begin with, Knott's said.
Last week, Duke and Howard reached an agreement allowing a third-party tech firm to "conduct a complete electronic search" of Howard's email accounts, laptop and cell phone.
If any stolen pimiento cheese, chicken salad or other sandwich spread recipes are found, Howard must turn them over Duke Foods and he will not be allowed to "access, use or possess any of that information," according to court documents.
Howard has agreed to pay up to $1,000 toward the costs of searching his electronic data in order to help clear his name, according to court documents.
A judge's order keeps the door open for further litigation if either party violates the injunction, but the agreement appears to bring an end to the case.
The recipes in question don’t include the well-guarded mix of ingredients for Duke’s popular mayonnaise — a staple in Southern kitchens. Duke sold the mayonnaise side of the business to food giant C.F. Sauer Co. in 1929. Sauer was recently acquired by a Charlotte-based private-equity firm.
The sandwich spreads, which Duke created in her Greenville kitchen beginning in 1917, are owned by the separate Duke Foods group, a family business started by the mayonnaise creator’s bookkeeper.
Duke Foods, which markets its spreads under its namesake brand and for private-label companies, has an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Easley and is building a second plant in Monroe, N.C.