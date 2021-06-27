June marks the beginning of hurricane season in South Carolina, and it's the month for homeowners in coastal counties to prepare to apply for $5,000 grants to replace their roofs with new, stronger ones.

The state's Safe Home was once a little-known program that had money left over each year, but these days when the application period opens — as it will on the morning of July 1 — all the funds tends to get claimed in the blink of an eye.

Last year, it was gone in three hours, a new record.

The high demand is understandable. Safe Home grants are generous, and they're available to anyone who owns and occupies a detached single-family home, regardless of income, in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion or Williamsburg county.

There used to be income limits, and home-value limits, but they were eliminated in 2017. So, the pool of potential applicants became huge, but the amount of funding did not.

The grants are meant to make homes more hurricane resistant, and most people use them to replace their roofs with new ones that meet Safe Home standards. That also qualifies them for mandatory insurance discounts, which vary by company, and two South Carolina tax credits worth up to $2,500 more.

So, a grant of up to $5,000, plus insurance discounts and tax credits. That goes a long way toward the cost of a roof — as I well know, because I used the program myself years ago.

What's the catch? Only the limited funding, which was enough for about 300 applicants last summer. The S.C. Department of Insurance runs the program.

Interested? With applications opening in just days, here's what to do:

Sign up online to be notified when applications open (scheduled for July 1), and create an account, at https://tinyurl.com/yutc9nbx.

Familiarize yourself with the SC Safe Home Mitigation Grant Program, online at doi.sc.gov/605/SC-Safe-Home. The phone number is 803-737-6087 and the email is scsafehome@doi.sc.gov.

Know that having a "wind inspection" by an approved contractor is part of the process, though it doesn't have to be done before applying. That costs between $150 and $250. However, in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties Middle Branch Roofing is offering free inspections for firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMTs. Call 843-991-6925 or email middlebranchroofing@gmail.com. (disclosure: Middle Branch was the company I used for my Safe Home roof job years ago).

Be prepared to apply first thing Thursday, July 1, likely starting at 8 or 8:30 a.m. The money will run out quickly.

Once your application is filed, you'll need to provide some documents, including proof of home insurance, and income and tax assessment records. There's no income limit to get a grant, but higher wage earners can get up to $4,000 instead of $5,000.

I've written about the Safe Home program many times, so I know some of questions people often ask, and I'll address some here:

Townhouses, duplexes, and mobile homes don't qualify for roof grants. Only owner-occupied single-family houses. Mobile or manufactured homes are eligible for smaller grants, for repair or replacement of piers, anchors and tie-down systems.

The grants are not for roof repairs. Homes with existing damage are disqualified. Replacing an entire existing, undamaged roof with a new, stronger one qualifies. Replacing a roof that's not damaged, but about due for replacement, is the sweet spot here.

Can the money be used for windows? Safe Home grants can be used to strengthen the openings in a home, such as with hurricane-rated windows or shutters, but generally that means all of the openings (windows, doors) and that's more complicated and expensive than replacing a roof.