COLUMBIA — South Carolina's unemployment rate was steady in November.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Friday that the jobless rate in South Carolina was unchanged at 3.3 percent, matching the record low set in October.
The national jobless rate was 3.7 percent last month.
The Columbia-based agency said the trade, transportation and utilities sector added the most employees last month, with about 1,500 new workers.
The professional and business services sector lost about 1,100 jobs in November.
Bamberg County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.9 percent. Charleston County had the lowest, at 2.5 percent.
The report said an additional 4,200 people were working in South Carolina in November.
There was some upheaval in the job market as a result of Hurricane Florence. The hospitality and leisure industry in particular lost, then gained back, thousands of jobs around the storm.
Ann Battle Macheras, group vice president for research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, called Friday’s report “back to business as normal” for South Carolina’s labor market.
It is difficult to predict what the coming year might hold, Macheras said. She said growth rates might slow a little, but continue, as the positive effects of a tax system overhaul on the federal level begin to wear off.
“Most economists expect that we’re going to have continued growth,” she said.
The two metro areas with the strongest job growth this year were Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, with Charleston finishing third.