The U.S. plastics industry makes the fastest-growing export commodity in the nation. It also produces the world's largest pollution concern.

Now, in the wake of plastic bag bans and calls for stricter anti-plastic regulations, industry leaders say they need to grab control of the narrative building around the tiny plastic beads called "nurdles" that are shipped around the globe.

"We all want to be environmentally conscious and we all want to do a great thing for the community," George Cook, CEO of Frontier Logistics, said during a plastics forum at last week's S.C. International Trade Conference in downtown Charleston.

"But by the same token," he added, "I think we need to do a better job of getting our message out to the marketplace as to how critical plastics are in terms of everyday uses."

The nurdles that Frontier exports from the Port of Charleston are the building block for thousands of products, from soda bottles and disposable cutlery to catheters and replacement heart valves.

But an estimated 8 million tons of them find their way into oceans and coastal waterways each year, either during transit or from poor packaging practices and handling, eventually washing up on beaches and posing a threat to wildlife.

Frontier, for example, was responsible for thousands of nurdles that washed ashore on Sullivan's Island this year, according to state environmental regulators who cited the company for violating the S.C. Pollution Control Act.

Cook acknowledged his company and the industry as a whole must do a better job handling, packaging and transporting nurdles. But he says reducing plastic's role in the global marketplace is unrealistic — the genie is already out of the plastic bottle.

More than a dozen new plants are online or in the works along the Gulf Coast to make nurdles, a byproduct of natural gas production. North American production of plastic resins grew to 120 billion pounds last year, and a Chevron Phillips executive told last week's forum that will double over the next decade.

"Plastics are the whole foundation of what we do today," Cook said. "If you're wearing glasses, they have plastic in them. If you brushed your teeth this morning, your toothbrush is made of plastic. Even the environmentalists who see this plastic material as toxic, they touch it all the time."

Mark Holden, owner and CEO of A&R Logistics, sees the plastics debate as an education issue. As a child, he remembers his parents driving along interstates strewn with fast-food wrappers and other debris.

"So the country went through this educational process about littering," he said, referencing the famous "Keep America Beautiful" advertising campaign and other initiatives. Similar campaigns could reduce plastic pollution, he said.

"We're developing what is a substantially important quality of life improvement, but there comes a responsibility associated with it and it's all about education," Holden said. "Producers and the industry are now picking up the pace to educate the public about social responsibility. I don't believe banning is the answer. I believe education is."

Courtney Bernhardt, director of research for the Environmental Integrity Project, says both education and bans have a place in the fight against pollution.

"Our world is drowning in plastic," Bernhardt said. "But there are ways to solve this problem. We need to end the production of single-use disposable plastic containers and encourage a transition to a zero-waste future."

The Coastal Conservation League has successfully worked to ban single-use plastic bags in several Lowcountry communities, including one in the city of Charleston that starts Jan. 1.

Frontier and A&R are building distribution centers in the Charleston area where rail cars full of nurdles from the Gulf Coast will be packaged and sent to the Port of Charleston. Frontier's $35.5 million, 550,000-square-foot facility in North Charleston will open next year, consolidating its existing area operations. A&R broke ground last week on a $60 million, 615,000-square-foot center off Highway 52 near Moncks Corner.

Two other firms — A&R Bulk-Pak and Mid-States Packaging — also have Charleston area warehouses that transport nurdles.

Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, estimates 50,000 or more cargo containers full of the plastic beads will leave the port each year for foreign markets.

Charleston's port ranks fourth nationally — behind Houston, Los Angeles and New Orleans — for nurdle exports, according to IHS Markit. The port shipped 226,000 tons of the beads last year — nearly triple the previous year's total.

Nurdles are a big part of Newsome's plan to diversify the port's cargo base, which is heavily reliant on manufacturing-related shipments. He said the nurdle transporters that serve the port are "committed to both efficient operations and environmental responsibility."

"These firms operate under rigorous standards and regulatory protocols," Newsome said during his annual State of the Port speech last week in North Charleston.