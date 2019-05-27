South Carolina’s first startup bank in more than a decade is starting to build up its brick-and-mortar footprint as it settles into its second year of operations.
First stop: Mount Pleasant.
Beacon Community Bank, which opened its doors on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston in early 2018, began taking deposits and making a mix of commercial and consumer loans this month on the other side of the Ravenel Bridge. It took over a former Ameris Bank office at 966 Houston Northcutt Blvd.
Beacon CEO Brooks Melton called the expansion "a very natural progression."
"The question I've gotten the most from our customers, shareholders and the folks we interact with is, 'When are you coming to Mount Pleasant?'" he said. "Truly, it is driven by demand."
The East Cooper location is the first step in a five-year expansion plan that will take Beacon to West Ashley, North Charleston and Summerville as it looks to grow its balance sheet and turn a its first profit. Two buildings in undisclosed locations already have been secured.
Also, the bank recently bought 2 acres along U.S. Highway 17 across from Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant for a future branch and corporate headquarters.
"The purpose of this bank is to truly serve the community," Melton said. "To do so we need to have coverage across the community.
Beacon is a rare breed. It's one of few true startups in the country — No. 9 to be exact — to be issued a federal government charter since the last recession set in more than a decade ago.
The prolonged downturn left deep scars within the U.S. banking business. It triggered a series of failures, forced buyouts and regulatory pullbacks that sharply curtailed the number of small lenders.
Automobile dealer Tommy Baker said he hatched the idea for Beacon soon after the mid-2016 sale of Southcoast Community Bank, where he had been a director. The Baker Motors founder eventually lined up more than dozen other lead investors, including restaurateur Bill Hall and Lt. General John Rosa, the now-retired president of The Citadel.
“The thriving Charleston market is one of the best in the country for establishing a new community bank, especially with the void left behind by a wave of industry consolidation,” the organizers said shortly after applying for their charter.
The group ended up raising more than $34 million in startup capital. Beacon now has about 320 shareholders spread throughout the Charleston region, according to Baker, who is chairman of the bank's 14-member board of directors.
"Frankly, I'm very pleased," he said. "We have a great team in place."
The premise, Baker stressed, doesn't conform with the traditional startup bank playbook — to build the business up and then cash out a few years down the road.
"We don't want to sell. ... We want to be a legacy bank, and we want to be around forever," he said. "We'd like for our children and our grandchildren to be associated with the bank as well. Those are the critical things for me, and those are the things I shared with stockholders and our board members."
As the Beacon CEO sees it, the biggest success to date was pulling together the investor group in and navigating the federal regulatory process, all within a 10-month window that allowed the bank to open its doors on Jan. 8, 2018.
"Capital is key to that equation. ... The capital raising ... is not easy," said Melton, who previously worked for the former CommunityOne and First Federal banking franchises.
Aside from responding to the up-and-down interest rate environment, he said a top challenge for the bank is one shared by many employers: the tight labor market.
"So continuing to attract good people is something we're very much focused on," Melton said.
The early numbers show Beacon is off and running. While still not profitable, loans and other assets have more than tripled from the day the bank opened to about $86 million as of March 31.
"We've already been able to help some folks out that the big banks wouldn't touch," Melton said. "We have the pleasure of serving the community in ways the big banks cannot, and that's because we're 100 percent local and all our decisions are made here. "
Beacon now has about 25 workers on its payroll. Melton can see that number at least doubling as the lender expands into West Ashley and other suburban markets over the next few years.
"All in all very pleased with our growth," he said.